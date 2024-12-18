News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hope Cassandra's OBSESSED to be Presented at Under St Marks

Performances will run from January 9th through 12th.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
Hope Cassandra's OBSESSED to be Presented at Under St Marks
Natalie is head over heels in obsession with her boss, famous actress Jennifer Clark. Along with the rest of the world. But one mistake could lead to Natalie losing everything: her job, her life, and most importantly, Jennifer. A look into celebrity worship, fabrication, and obsession. Is obsession ever good?

Obsessed., written by Hope Cassandra, was originally produced by Tisch's Experimental Theater Wing and had a one off at the iconic Off Broadway theater SoHo Playhouse. Join us for the run directed by BreLynn Mellen at Under St Marks Frigid from January 9th through 12th.

Cast and Creative Team Include: Sophia Marilyn Nelson, Maddie Groff, Sebastian Zuniga, Lydia Sims, Julia Freitas-Gordon, Gillian Garcia, Ella Santomero.

About Hope Cassandra:

Hope Cassandra is a performer and a writer based in New York obsessed with celebrity worship culture. Since graduating from NYU Tisch, Hope has trained and subsequently performed with Second City Chicago, UCB and BCC. Hope's artistic practices are doing improv with friends, audiobooks, and writing up a storm. She has most recently worked in production at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.




