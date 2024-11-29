Hallmark Parody Musical THE HEARTIEST TIME OF THE YEAR Premieres In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie theater company The Hearty Meal brings their spin on made for TV Holiday Romance to Caveat on Dec 17 at 9:30.

"The Heartiest Time Of The Year follows a corporate analyst/upper middle class suburban single mom with a boring boyfriend. Her precocious son and goofy uncle bring home a hunky wanderer from the airport, determined that Holly and Mark will be in love by Christmas day."

The company returns to Caveat after presenting their hit sellout parody musical "Morbin' Time" there in 2022 and The "Pretty Good Gatsby" musical earlier this year.

The cast features Renee Shohet as Holly, Joe Castinado as Mark, Dani Koenig as Dexter, RJ Christian as Uncle Bill, and Cameron Reese as Santa.

Presented by The Hearty Meal, the show has music and lyrics by RJ Christian and book by Cameron Reese. The production is directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges.

The show will be available digitally on demand for one week after the performance, with tickets found here (https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-heartiest-time-of-the-year-12-17-2024).

The Hearty Meal is a New York-based theater group whose goal is to build new musical communities through radical joy and innovative storytelling. Past productions have included Morbin' Time: The Morbius Parody Musical and The Pretty Good Gatsby at Caveat, Tinytanic at Soho Playhouse, and Ships: A Musical Trilogy at The Tank. The Hearty Meal was founded by composer and lyricist RJ Christian and playwright Cameron Reese.

