HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) to Have NY Premiere at 59E59 in July

Solo Heroes will present the New York Premiere of HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) by JJ Pyle, winner of Best of Fest at the 2023 Solofest in Los Angeles. Directed by Mark Cirnigliaro (The Net Will Appear at 59E59), performances run July 11 - 20 at 59E59 as part of the East to Edinburgh 2023.

JJ Pyle was supposed to be spending Christmas on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in exotic India. Instead, she's stuck in the cab of a pick-up truck with her father, driving to her married sister's new house in rural Indiana. As her garrulous father rambles on about his four ex-wives - not to mention his recent drug bust for growing marijuana - JJ reflects on her own romantic history. HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) is about dysfunctional family cycles, heartbreak and hope.

Ten years in the making, and based on a spur-of-the-moment recording of that drive, mixed with memories of her own ex-loves, JJ Pyle wrote and performs HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) single-handedly, with the assistance of multimedia. The production team includes Alessandra Cronin (production design), Jane Guyer Fujita (voice coach) and Sloane Fischer (stage manager).

HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) was workshopped in September 2022 in New York at Under St Marks Theatre. It premieres in Los Angeles in February 2023 and is scheduled to premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2023.

JJ Pyle is an actor and writer based in New York City. She attended Purdue University majoring in Apparel Design Technology. She studies Strasberg Technique with David Gideon. TV and Film credits include, Criminal Minds, Boardwalk Empire, Life, Coached, FBI: Most Wanted, 24 Hour Restaurant Battle on the Food Network with her restaurant concept ...& Jelly, which was the $10,000 winner, as well as many others. She is currently working on two new projects. Another solo play titled Oooops, I'm an A*hole, the Life and Times of Jennifer Wynne Reeves; Artist and a full-length play called Don't Ruin It For Me. She cofounded Solo Heroes with Ivy Eisenberg, a group of artists workshopping and developing solo shows. Jjpyle.com, @aliceiw

Mark Cirnigliaro (Director). NY world premieres: The Net Will Appear by Erin Mallon starring Richard Masur (59E59), The Hounds of War by Bill Holland (Abingdon Theatre), The Little Princess by Jennifer Bowen (June Havoc Theatre), The Judgment of Fools by (Bernardo Cubria (INTAR Theatre). Comfort Women: A New Musical by Dimo Kim (Peter Jay Sharp Theatre- Associate Director), His production of Honour: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan, by Dipti Mehta, currently tours North America. Mark directed the first academic productions of Annie Baker's The Aliens and Rajiv Joseph's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. He was formerly the associate artistic director of Mile Square Theatre, resident director of InViolet Theatre, and co-founder of Wee Man Productions. Mark currently works with Jersey City Center Theatre with their new play development, and is on faculty at The Peddie School. He graduated from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts with his MFA in Directing earning the Dean John I Bettenbender Award for Artistic Excellence.

HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) runs July 11, 13, 18 & 20 at 8:30pm at 59E59, located at 59 East 59th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Running time is 1 hour. Tickets are $15, available at Click Here