HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL to be Presented at The Secret Theatre This Month

Disney's High School Musical, the smash hit Broadway musical based on the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie, produced by Richard Mazda will be performed at The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside, from April 20 to April 29th, 2023. Limited run of 8 shows.

The show features all of the songs from the movie, as well as new music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Alan Menken. It tells the story of Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star who falls for Gabriella Montez, a new student who loves to sing. Their worlds are turned upside down when they are cast together in the school musical.

The cast of Disney High School Musical will feature teenage performers from The Secret Theatre Academy, the Professional Performing Arts School, and Frank Sinatra School of the Arts alongside adult actors Chris Worley [Coach Bolton] and Arianna Wellmoney [Mrs. Darbuss]. The show will be directed by Timothy Haskell, and choreographed by Sara Massoudi. The Musical Director is Kaila Wooten and the Production Stage Manager is Dominka Zawada

Tickets for Disney High School Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at secrettheatre.com or by calling our box office line at 718 433 9030.

**About High School Musical**

Disney High School Musical is a stage musical with music and lyrics by Alan Menken, book by Peter Duchan, and lyrics by David Simpatico. It is based on the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name. The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, on November 24, 2006, and opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 14, 2007. The musical closed on January 1, 2008, after 710 performances.

The musical was a critical and commercial success. It won four Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, and was nominated for five Tony Awards. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

**About The Secret Theatre**

The Secret Theatre and the Secret Theatre Academy comprise a professional theatre company located in Queens, NY. The company was founded in 2007 and has produced a variety of plays and musicals. The Secret Theatre is committed to providing high-quality theatre experiences for audiences of all ages.