HERE COMES THE SUN: SINGING THE SHADOWS AWAY To Play The Triad Next Month

Matthew Schermerhorn, Andy Rice, and Kara Masciangelo will headline Here Comes the Sun: Singing the Shadows Away on October 1st & 8th, 2022, at 7:00pm at The Triad Theater.

Back for their fourth year at The Triad Theater, Schermerhorn, Rice, and Masciangelo present a harmonious evening of optimistic music and hopeful messages as they sing the shadows away through a variety of genres, including the works of The Beatles, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac, Simon & Garfunkel, Peter, Paul & Mary, Kander & Ebb, David Yazbek, Pink Martini, and more.

Joining the show are guest vocalist Daniela Masciangelo, and music director David Shenton and his cabaret band - including Jerry DeVore on bass, Peter Sachon on cello, Micah Burgess on guitar, Eric Halvorson (10/1) and Ray Marchica (10/8) on drums, and David Shenton doubling piano and violin.

Here Comes the Sun: Singing the Shadows Away plays at The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on October 1st & 8th at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and 2-drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.TriadNYC.com. Tickets available on the day of performance at the door after 6:30pm.