Goddard Riverside Presents Week Two of Women History Artist Month Festival

Every March during Women's History Month, Goddard Riverside's Community Arts Program hosts an exciting month-long arts festival celebrating female artists and perspectives. All events are also written, directed, performed, or produced by women. This year, for the first time ever, the W.H.A.M. festival will go virtual. This month, more than 110+ women artists will be featured in events covering theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, films, and more.

Tuesday March 9th at 7:00pm Women at the Crossroads returns to WHAM with another line up of monologues on the themes of life, laughter, love and everything in between. Producer, writer and filmmaker Caytha Jentis of Fox Meadow Films brings together a diverse collection of female artists to tell their personal stories.

Then on Thursday March 11th at 3:00pm In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presents Versetto Libero (Free Verse.) It's an uplifting, interactive and joyous afternoon with poetry readings, including pieces that have been translated into Italian. Bring a poem to Versetto Libero and read it with a group of poetry lovers and professional actors from the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY.

Those Girls will bring their singing expertise to the WHAM festival on Friday night March 13th at 7:30pm. Which girls you ask? Well, Those Girls. Those Girls are Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, and Wendy Russell, four singers who put their own twist on arranging things.

Three of them like cats, one plays the recorder, all are fond of cookies, and one of them can recite almost all the lyrics to "Stairway to Heaven" backward. In heels. With fresh takes on everything from the Beatles to U2, to country, jazz & swing, a good time is a four-gone conclusion! Directed by Lennie Watts with Musical Direction by Steven Ray Watkins. These girls like to sing harmony and there's lots of it in this special evening!

"The WHAM festival is such an integral part of the Community Arts Program. Showcasing female artistic voices are really very important right now," said Community Arts Program Manager Amanda Hopper. "A year ago, women outnumbered men in the U.S. workforce, in December they accounted for 100% of jobs lost. This job loss clearly illustrates the impact that covid-19 pandemic is having on women in the workplace. We're proud to say our festival includes 110 women"

There is a suggested $10 donation for all WHAM events, however, everyone is welcome to contribute whatever amount is they wish. All proceeds from the W.H.A.M. festival go toward supporting the artists and the Performing Arts Conservatory.

The Performing Arts Conservatory is an intensive summer arts education program for children ages 8 to 14. The staff of experienced educators and professional artists teach discipline, confidence and creative thinking to the approximately 75 young people who participate each summer. The funds raised during the WHAM festival provide essential support for the Conservatory and help make it truly inclusive by allowing us to serve all young people regardless of their experience or economic circumstance. The 7 week program culminates in a spectacular performance involving theater, music, and dance.

To find out more about the festival, visit our website at https://goddard.org/wham/