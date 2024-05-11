Brick Aux to Host Fundraiser for PRISM: A Festival Of New Queer Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Brick Aux will present a PRISM Fundraiser on May 31 at 7PM at Brick Aux - 628 Metropolitan Ave.

Visit Brick Aux on Friday, May 31st at 7PM for a fundraising party benefiting the PRISM Festival of New Queer Musicals. Get a sneak peek of all four musicals while enjoying some snacks and drinks. Kick off Pride Month with PRISM and the Brick!

The Makers' Ensemble x Judson Arts presents PRISM: A Festival of New Queer Musicals will come to Greenwich Village on June 22-29, 2024.

