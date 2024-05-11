Brick Aux to Host Fundraiser for PRISM: A Festival Of New Queer Musicals

The fundraiser will be held Friday, May 31st at 7PM.

Brick Aux will present a PRISM Fundraiser on May 31 at 7PM at Brick Aux - 628 Metropolitan Ave.

Visit Brick Aux on Friday, May 31st at 7PM for a fundraising party benefiting the PRISM Festival of New Queer Musicals. Get a sneak peek of all four musicals while enjoying some snacks and drinks. Kick off Pride Month with PRISM and the Brick!

The Makers' Ensemble x Judson Arts presents PRISM: A Festival of New Queer Musicals will come to Greenwich Village on June 22-29, 2024.




