Glitter Kitty Theater Presents WE ARE ALL STARZ! Inaugural Dance Theater Festival

Presented by Crystal Fields, Executive Director of TNC and Glitter Kitty Theater, founded in 2011 by Emily Vetsch, Annie Now, and Jeff Davis, We Are All Starz features performers from far and wide distances and backgrounds, united on one stage for a three weekend celebration of original dance, theater, music, and puppetry.

Featured performers collectively hold experience working with the following companies; Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, Jose Limón, The Public Theater, Shen Wei Dance, Baryshnikov Arts Center, New York City Ballet, SXSW, Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow, Paris National Opera, Feinstein's 54 Below, Kennedy Center, Portland Stage Company, Washington Shakespeare Company, La Mama, Ariel Rivka Dance, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Cora Bos-Kroese, Abrons Arts Center, New York Musical Festival (NYMF), Pilobolus Dance Theater, and many more!

The festival is divided into three volumes, where each evening will present a variety of original dance, theater, music, and puppetry.

We Are All Starz Festival

Theater for the New City - Cino Theater

155 1st Avenue, New York, New York

Tickets: https://weareallstarz.brownpapertickets.com

Volume I (November 7-9 @ 8:00 PM)

Starring:

Molly Gawler, Cori Kresge, Breckyn Drescher, Randy Burd, Alice Pucheu, Thiago Manhães, Caitlin Sikora, Constance Nicholas, Jeff Davis, Emily Vetsch, and special surprise live musical guests

Volume II (November 14-16 @ 8:00 PM)

Starring:

Chelsea Retzloff, Tonia Shimin, Wendy Osserman, Lauren Ferguson, Cori Kresge, Skip LaPlante, Kyleigh Sackandy, Amy Ashley, Marcos Duran, Sara Duplancic, Kate Herman, Eric Skelton, Emily Vetsch, Abby Payne and her Ladies of the Roundtable

Volume III (November 21-23 @ 8:00 PM)

Starring:

Holly Heidt, Chloe Benitez, Alexandra Carter, Cristina Gustaitis, Butcher Bird, Kevin Abrams, Elliot Roth, Constance Nicholas, Randy Burd, Thiago Manhães, Jeff Davis, Emily Vetsch, Aidana and Kylie of GKT2, and special guest musicians





