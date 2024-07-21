Glitch Stage and Film to Present ANNE FRANK IN MT. VERNON, OHIO at Jack

Performances run July 31 through August 4.

By: Jul. 21, 2024

Glitch Stage and Film will present the World Premiere of Anne Frank in Mt. Vernon, Ohio by Isaiah Stavchansky (What This Place Makes Me from Restless Books), directed by Megumi Nakamura (Mary Jane on Broadway) at Jack, July 31 through August 4.


Community theater leader Logan Dean, inspired by his dedication to bringing outside voices to his town, decides to write his own stage version of Anne Frank's story despite knowing little about the Jewish people. Mary Klam, a young Christian wife who has just unearthed her family's Jewish heritage, finds herself drawn to the role of Anne, despite having learned about the Franks at a haircut the week prior. This goes about as well as you might expect.

Anne Frank in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, a new play about the intersection of ignorance and good intentions, was inspired by playwright Isaiah Stavchansky's experience in which a production of Diary of Anne Frank that had no Jews involved requested his services as a Jewish consultant.

For tickets, visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/annefrankohioplay/.




