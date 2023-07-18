Ghostlight Players to Bring BLOOD BROTHERS to the Stage

Don't miss out on this captivating musical at GHOSTLIGHT PLAYERS.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Ghostlight Players presents the musical Blood Brothers by Willy Russell from July 20-29, 2023 at Hemsley Hall (4 Arthur Kill Road) the Parish House for the Church of St. Andrew.  

Blood Brothers is directed by Jeff Bodnar, with music direction by Joshua Sottile, Charles Sullivan is assistant director.

Blood Brothers, by the author of Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine, is a haunting rags-to-riches tragedy of our times. A woman with numerous children to support surrenders one of her newborn twins to her childless employer. The boys grow up streets apart, never learning the truth, but become firm friends and fall in love with the same girl. One prospers while the other falls on hard times. A narrator warns that the separation of twins commands a heavy price: the lives of the blood brothers, who die on the day they discover they are related.

Ghostlight’s cast features: Lindsay Dunn (Narrator), Emily Bodkin (Mrs. Johnstone), Gary Bradley (Sammy), Kayla Cariffe (Marilyn Monroe), Kieran Graulich (Mickey), Craig Kwasnicki (Mr. Lyons/Teachers), Ariel Marcus-Hollenbeck (Linda), Victoria Matthies (Donna Marie), James McKeon (Eddie), Rachel Sievers (Mrs. Lyons), Kristi Sorkin (Finance Lady/Miss Jones), Charles Sullivan (Policeman/Judge), James West(Milkman/Gynecologist/Conductor) and Randy Topper (Darren Wayne/Catalog Man).

Blood Brothers premiered at The Liverpool Playhouse in Liverpool, England in 1983. On April 11, 1983, the show opened in the West End at the Lyric Theatre. The Broadway production of Blood Brothers opened on April 25, 1993 at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for over two years.

Blood Brothers is designed by Adrienne Ferretti (set design), Courtney Emerson (costumes), Nick Diaz (lighting design), Joseph Daly (sound) and Katie Scibelli (technical director). Paul Guest Smith (dialect coach). Helene Dubois is production stage manager.

Performances are July 20, 21, 22 , 27, 28 and 29 at 8:00pm, matinee July 23 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $27 and $23 (seniors and students). Tickets available at Click Here




