GatherNYC's “Mindful Minutes” Online Series to Present World Premiere Video Performances

"Mindful Minutes," the online venture of the popular Sunday morning New York concert series GatherNYC, will release a series of brief video premieres by noted musical artists throughout October.

All performances take place at 11am EST on GatherNYC's Facebook page, and are designed to provide audiences with a mindful respite from these otherwise difficult days, and to give artists a platform to create impactful work in the absence of in-person performance opportunities.

• Tuesday, October 6 @ 11am EST

International violin soloist Lara St. John presents world premiere videos of solo violin works by Melissa Dunphy and Adah Kaplan (Dunphy's 14-year old former student).

• Thursday, October 8 @ 11am EST

Brooklyn-based percussion quartet Sandbox Percussion presents the public premiere of "Bell Patterns" by ensemble member Victor Caccese.

• Tuesday, October 13 @ 11am EST

Inventive brass quartet The Westerlies performs its own arrangement of "Moondreams" by Miles Davis , in tribute to Lee Konitz , a frequent collaborator of Mr. Davis who passed away from Covid-19 earlier this year.

• Friday, October 16 @ 11am EST

The acclaimed Boston-based Neave Trio performs the second movement "ziemlich langsam" from Robert Schumann 's Trio in G minor for violin, cello and piano.

• Monday, October 19 @ 11am EST

Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova, as the Carr-Petrova Duo, perform "Morpheus" by Rebecca Clarke.

• Thursday, October 22 @ 11am EST

The Overlook, a new string quartet formed in Upper Manhattan during the pandemic by GatherNYC Co-Artistic Director, cellist Laura Metcalf, and three accomplished string colleagues, performs "Juba" by Trevor Weston.

