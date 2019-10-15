GatherNYC Continues Its Weekly Sunday Morning Concerts With Carr-Petrova & Boyd Meets Girl

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with the Carr-Petrova Duo, celebrating their album Novel Voices, inspired by their Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project, and continues the following weekend with acclaimed cello and guitar duo, Boyd Meets Girl. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastry and community.





Carr-Petrova Duo, viola + piano (10/20)

Described as "ravishing" (Strad) and "enlightened" (BBC), violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova are recognized for their fiery musical expression, refined artistry, and relentless entrepreneurial dedication to social initiatives. On October 20, they present a concert in celebration of their debut album Novel Voices, inspired by their Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project. The project is designed to give voice and visibility, through music and film, to the lives and struggles of local and international refugee communities, and to encourage audiences and artists alike to become more involved. Since August 2018, it has brought free, interactive concerts and workshops to displaced populations while increasing support for US-based and international refugee-aid programs.





Boyd Meets Girl, cello + guitar (10/27)

On October 27, cello and guitar duo Boyd Meets Girl presents an eclectic and charming program of music from Bach to The Beatles, including the New York premiere of "A New York Minute" by Australian composer Marian Budos. The duo's debut album reached number 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart, and was praised by Gramophone: "they play like one, with a harmony of purpose as sure as their intonation." Comprised of GatherNYC co-artistic directors, cellist Laura Metcalf and classical guitarist Rupert Boyd, the duo has concertized around the world including New Zealand, Nepal, India, Australia and all over the US.







GATHERNYC:

The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. The fall 2019 season runs every week from September 22 through December 22nd.



Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.





GatherNYC Fall 2019 Season

September 22-December 22, 2019

Sundays

Doors: 10:30am

Concert: 11am-12pm



SubCulture

45 Bleecker Street, Downstairs

New York NY 10012

Tickets: $20 (coffee and pastries included)

Children under 12 are welcome and admission is complimentary



Tickets are available through:

http://subculturenewyork.com/gathernyc/



For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org







Full schedule



September 22

Sybarite5

Award-winning string quintet Sybarite5 bring their signature brand of electrifying programming, including music from their recent album OUTLIERS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts.



September 29

PUBLIQuartet

Applauded by The Washington Post as "a perfect encapsulation of today's trends in chamber music," and by The New Yorker as "independent-minded," PUBLIQuartet's modern interpretation of chamber music makes them one of the most dynamic artists of their generation.



October 6

Grace Park, violin

Winner of the 2018 Naumburg International Competition, Grace Park has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as being "fresh, different and exhilarating." Grace performs a concert with pianist Joseph Liccardo.



October 13

Jenny Lin, piano | Etudes Project Part 1

The Washington Post describes pianist Jenny Lin as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now". She takes a break from her ongoing world tour with Philip Glass to bring us the first installment of her "Etudes Project".



October 20

Carr-Petrova Duo | Novel Voices Refugee Project

Acclaimed musicians Molly Carr (viola) and Anna Petrova (piano) celebrate the release of their debut album Novel Voices, music inspired by their visits to refugee camps around the world.



October 27

Boyd Meets Girl

GatherNYC co-artistic directors Laura Metcalf (cello) and Rupert Boyd (guitar), praised by Gramophone for their ability to "play like one, with a sense of purpose as sure as their intonation", perform their own arrangements of music from Bach to Beyoncé.



November 3

Brandon Ridenour's "Come Together"

GatherNYC favorite, trumpet player Brandon Ridenour of the Canadian Brass, presents his unique project of music by the Beatles reimagined with Latin flavor for trumpet, accordion, bass, trombone and guitar.



November 10

Neave Trio, piano trio

"'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." -WQXR



November 17

The Westerlies, brass quartet

Formed in 2011, the self-described "accidental brass quartet" explores jazz, roots and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music).



November 24

Becca Stevens, singer-songwriter

North Carolina-bred, Brooklyn-based singer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens has already received copious praise from the likes of The New York Times, describing her as "a best-kept secret" and "impressively absorbing."



December 8

Jenny Lin, piano | Etudes Project Part 2

The Washington Post describes pianist Jenny Lin as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now". She takes a break from her ongoing world tour with Philip Glass to bring us the second installment of her "Etudes Project".



December 15

Aizuri Quartet

Arguably the fastest-rising string quartet in America, in the past few years the Aizuri Quartet has been nominated for a Grammy, won several major international competitions, and been granted a residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



December 22

Astrid Schween, cello

The cellist of the legendary Juilliard String Quartet and faculty member of the Juilliard School, Astrid Schween makes a recital appearance at GatherNYC sharing some of her favorite music for cello and piano.





