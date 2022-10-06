Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gara to Direct World Premiere of SELF-MADE MARTYR at the United Solo Theatre Festival

The performance will be on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 7pm.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Writer/performer/comedian Gara (Bros) is set to direct the world premiere of Hannah Burke's self-made martyr at the United Solo Theatre Festival. Unstoppable Theater will present the original solo performance piece, written and performed by Hannah Burke, at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 7pm.

In self-made martyr, Hannah Burke, a queer, non-binary performance artist/musician/self-proclaimed "theatrical experiment facilitator" grapples with the anti-hero. An exploration of empathy and palatability - they'll ask you to consider how much you can forgive and how much you should. Content warnings: gender dysphoria, body dysmorphia, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, and heartbreak.

GARA (they/them) is a New York City based comedian, writer, and performer. They are known for their weekly newsletter and podcast, "EN(BA)BY," their play How to Be a Girl (In Three Easy Steps), which recently played the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and their dance based performance art.

HANNAH BURKE (they/them) studied Drama at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in the Experimental Theatre Wing. Prior to beginning work on this project, they were a company member of S.T.A.R. (Serving Teens through Arts Resources) Theater for Social Change at The Director's Company. Serving as a performer, peer educator, and advocate for young people, they addressed behaviors related to adolescent emotional and sexual/physical health.

UNSTOPPABLE THEATER is an independent theatre company, best known for producing the world premiere of DIVA: Live From Hell (music & lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen, book & characters by Nora Brigid Monahan, directed by Daniel Goldstein) and the New York premiere of Aunt Jack by Nora Brigid Monahan (directed by John Lampe).

self-made martyr will have its world premiere on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7pm at the Studio Theatre At Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. Additional performances may be added by demand. Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase through United Solo.





