GRETA AND THE EMPTY HEART Musical Workshop At Amas Musical Theatre In Midtown

"GRETA AND THE EMPTY HEART" will be having its first musical theater workshop on Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th at the Amas Musical Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

This fantasy musical written by Lillia Woodbury (The Papillon Waltz, Light of Day) is about sweet 16-year-old Greta who struggles to get her heart back after her emotionally abusive mother stole it. With magic around every corner, Greta teams up with a nonbinary Phoenix and the Sun to find her heart. The musical is filled with fantastical elements, a powerful story with fun moments for all ages.

Performances Dates:

Saturday, September 18th at 7pm

Sunday, September 19th at 2pm

Venue:

Amas Musical Theatre

630 9th Ave Ste. 1205, New York, NY, 10036

Tickets are free, and seating is limited. Guests over 12 must show proof of vaccination to enter, and guests 12 and under must wear a mask at all times.

Please RSVP at the below link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexY6YbM0r2Zv-qAWquI6W1Yhva7bT4QBRZiEyeNfitJ9pMfQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

Cast includes Alexandra Ewing as Greta, Ella Stoller as Phoenix, Micayla Greco as Tenea, Patrick Swailes Caldwell as The Sun, and ensemble chorus and dancers Synead, Jenna Kepnes, Kayleigh Stewart, Madison Ryan.

The musical is directed by Ben Greiner with musical direction by Dusty Sanders.