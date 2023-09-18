GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The People's Improv Theater This Month

Join in Sunday, September 24th at 5:30 pm at The People's Improv Theater (The PIT), 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY for a mother-daughter comedy variety show starring comedian, choreographer, and TikTok star Toni Nagy and her 13-year-old daughter Adelia Aldrich in a one-of-a-kind mashup of storytelling, sketch comedy, and dance.

Not every budding teen wants to perform interpretive dance with their mother, especially if said mother is dressed as a fetus. The miracle of this show is that it's happening at all (because "Mom, you're so embarrassing!"). "Go to Your Womb!" is for anyone who has ever grappled with the existential crises inherent to being or even having a parent. The show provides an opportunity to embrace collective healing. And to laugh. A lot. Prepare for catharsis in this family-friendly acid trip you may later want to process with a therapist.

"Go to Your Womb" explores birth, childhood, the tug-of-war of mother-child dynamics, and the anxieties that swirl around raising a daughter in our culture. And then there is the eternal tension of parenting- wanting to return our kids to the womb (i.e., protect them forever) versus our responsibility to raise them well, set them free, and manage our own grief and worries about their passage.

Our experience being parented is the breeding ground for how we learn to care for ourselves and others. We often act in either direct accordance with how we were raised, or in active rebellion. How do we find our own voice when the voices of our parents are so loud in our heads? How do we heal from the traumas of our past and not create more trauma for the future? We tend to be the parent we wish we'd had, only to later discover how to become the parent our child needs.

The show dives into the journey of parenting, and then drowns in the process as Nagy tries to build compassion for her own parents. In her quest to do everything her mother never did, she also runs herself ragged, and starts to see why her mother gave her whisky and lemon when she "had a cold" (sleeping children are a lot easier to care for!). Roles reverse on stage (as they do in life), as Adelia teaches Toni what it means to truly accept yourself and find empathy for your forebears.

ABOUT

Toni Nagy is a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, and dancer best known for viral social media videos that blend humor and interpretive dance to pontificate the ills of American society. Toni has performed stand-up all over the country. Broadway Comedy NYC club twice voted Toni "Best New Comedian." TikTok: @toni.nagy Instagram: @toninagy Facebook: @toninagycomedy

Adelia Aldrich is a dancer, gymnast, and sparkling human. She is in the 8th grade.