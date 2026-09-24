 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank

The cast will feature Annie Henk, John Alejandro Jeffords and more.

By:
Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank

The Tank has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Legerdemain, a Tank Core Production written by Lynn Rosen and directed by Julie Kramer at The Tank, October 29-November 22.

The cast will feature Annie Henk (Pinkolandia with INTAR), John Alejandro Jeffords (Lean-To with New Light Project/59E59), and Danielle Skraastad (Lortel Award nomination for Hurricane Diane at NYTW) with Set Design by Pete Betcher (Lobster with The Tank), Lighting Design by Yang Yu (Simon and His Shoes with The Tank), Costume & Props Design by Patricia Marjorie (Costumes for Push Party with The Hearth), and Sound Design by Grace Oberhofer (Ashkenazi Seance at The Brick) with Magic Consultant Steve Cuiffo (The Object Lesson at NYTW) and Sleight of Hand Coach Gary Weinstein. Production Stage Manager is Olivia Jursik with Line Producer Amanda Kate Joshi. Legerdemain is a New Georges Supported Production and was originally developed through an Audrey Residency with New Georges.

As Halloween approaches and a strangler is on the loose, Devin, a jaded waitress at Butterloafs, a chain restaurant in New England, gets to know her most devoted customer. In this comedy, bananas appear from sleeves, grief is shared, and a story's resurrection changes lives in the blink of an eye.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Recent Articles
Underground Skills Exchange Reveals SPEAK ART Ensemble
Underground Skills Exchange Reveals SPEAK ART Ensemble
9/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla! in Off-Off-Broadway Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla!
Museum of the Moving Image (9/24-9/25) PHOTOS
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Dominant Animals in Off-Off-Broadway Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
From America, With Love in Off-Off-Broadway From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña in Off-Off-Broadway Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
Sophocles' Electra in Off-Off-Broadway Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Sparks! in Off-Off-Broadway Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets