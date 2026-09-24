Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank
The cast will feature Annie Henk, John Alejandro Jeffords and more.
The Tank has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Legerdemain, a Tank Core Production written by Lynn Rosen and directed by Julie Kramer at The Tank, October 29-November 22.
The cast will feature Annie Henk (Pinkolandia with INTAR), John Alejandro Jeffords (Lean-To with New Light Project/59E59), and Danielle Skraastad (Lortel Award nomination for Hurricane Diane at NYTW) with Set Design by Pete Betcher (Lobster with The Tank), Lighting Design by Yang Yu (Simon and His Shoes with The Tank), Costume & Props Design by Patricia Marjorie (Costumes for Push Party with The Hearth), and Sound Design by Grace Oberhofer (Ashkenazi Seance at The Brick) with Magic Consultant Steve Cuiffo (The Object Lesson at NYTW) and Sleight of Hand Coach Gary Weinstein. Production Stage Manager is Olivia Jursik with Line Producer Amanda Kate Joshi. Legerdemain is a New Georges Supported Production and was originally developed through an Audrey Residency with New Georges.
As Halloween approaches and a strangler is on the loose, Devin, a jaded waitress at Butterloafs, a chain restaurant in New England, gets to know her most devoted customer. In this comedy, bananas appear from sleeves, grief is shared, and a story's resurrection changes lives in the blink of an eye.
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