Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank

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The Tank has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Legerdemain, a Tank Core Production written by Lynn Rosen and directed by Julie Kramer at The Tank, October 29-November 22.

The cast will feature Annie Henk (Pinkolandia with INTAR), John Alejandro Jeffords (Lean-To with New Light Project/59E59), and Danielle Skraastad (Lortel Award nomination for Hurricane Diane at NYTW) with Set Design by Pete Betcher (Lobster with The Tank), Lighting Design by Yang Yu (Simon and His Shoes with The Tank), Costume & Props Design by Patricia Marjorie (Costumes for Push Party with The Hearth), and Sound Design by Grace Oberhofer (Ashkenazi Seance at The Brick) with Magic Consultant Steve Cuiffo (The Object Lesson at NYTW) and Sleight of Hand Coach Gary Weinstein. Production Stage Manager is Olivia Jursik with Line Producer Amanda Kate Joshi. Legerdemain is a New Georges Supported Production and was originally developed through an Audrey Residency with New Georges.

As Halloween approaches and a strangler is on the loose, Devin, a jaded waitress at Butterloafs, a chain restaurant in New England, gets to know her most devoted customer. In this comedy, bananas appear from sleeves, grief is shared, and a story's resurrection changes lives in the blink of an eye.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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