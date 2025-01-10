Full Cast Set For Red Bull Theater's THE TRAGEDY OF HOFFMAN, OR REVENGE FOR A FATHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Bull Theater has announced the full cast for The Tragedy of Hoffman, or Revenge For a Father. The performance is set for Monday, January 27.

The cast will include Tina Benko, Ro Boddie, Madeline Calais-King, Robert Cuccioli, Carson Elrod, Manoel Felciano, Mister Fitzgerald, Rami Margron, Laila Robins, Lily Santiago, Socorro Santiago, and Michael Stewart Allen.

The captivating story of a young man seeking to avenge the murder of his father with the help of a diabolical servant. He joins the household of his enemies, enacting convoluted plots of deceit, betrayal, poisoning and violence to pursue his ends. But unchecked vengeance has a way of catching up with you. This is a gripping tale of revenge, and betrayal that sweeps an audience along to a conclusion not to be missed.

