Full Cast Announced for GOOD MORNING NEW YORK

The cast is announced for Off-Broadway's new musical comedy GOOD MORNING NEW YORK.

GOOD MORNING NEW YORK, written by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, is about a group of success-starved characters trying to navigate the graveyard shift at a local television station. The show is a comedic approach why people work unfulfilling jobs & what it will take to quit. It's inspired by real journalists and real stories.

The cast list is as follows:

Alison Fraser Diane Pickernacker (voice overs)

Zach Holden Steve Swift (Lead)

Christae Evanson Val Gates (Lead)

Morgan DeTogne Betty (Supporting)

Barrett Leddy Jon (Album)

Jacqueline Keeley Baby Boo, Amy Loo & Amy Blue (Supporting)

John Vogel Intern Billy (Supporting)

Lexi Rosenblum Intern Yaz (Supporting)

Darren Cementina (Swing)

Therin Morrisey (Swing)

The musical is directed by Bridget Greaney, co-composed by Jacklyn Thrapp, Jackson Bell & Dylan Adler, stage managed by Felisha Heng, music direction by Jackson Bell, vocal direction by Reise Hooper, scenic design by Claire James Carroll, lighting design by Olivia Loverde, casting by Margo Cruz.

GOOD MORNING NEW YORK is produced by Jacklyn Thrapp LLC in association with Michael Sgouros, Nicki Gex & Max Azarmehr.

An album launch concert is October 4, 2019 at Feinstein's 54 Below. The album will be available on Spotify, iTunes and more in October.

A five week limited engagement begins January 11, 2020. (Previews January 9 & 10).

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You