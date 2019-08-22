From Scratch Performance Co Previews Offerings with Gala At City Center

The new arts organization, From Scratch Performance Company, has named Robert Liebowitz to the position of Artistic Director. Liebowitz, a 40-year veteran of independent theater opens his tenure - and the company itself - with an inaugural gala offering a potpourri of performances from new 10-minute plays by a diverse group of playwrights to new dance & musical pieces.

"We are a new performance company leading the arts into the exciting future by drawing from the past" Liebowitz said, exuberantly, when discussing the new season and the opening gala.

Starting From Scratch: An Inaugural Gala for a new Performance Company will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Center. Tickets will be $25 and available on BrownPaperTickets as of September 1. Refreshments will be served and will be evening attire - with a cutting edge.

"See ... the past and the present even in the attire!" Liebowitz gleefully quipped.

The company - led by Liebowitz and founding members Albena Kervanbashieva and Stephen Cornine - are currently finalizing the content for the evening.

Robert Liebowitz is a published and produced playwright with credits that include Coulda Woulda Shoulda (a major off-Broadway run in the early 90s and a subsequent revival two years ago). Liebowitz' other works have been produced throughout the country since his debut production in New York in 1983. His works were seen in New York in numerous contract productions as well as entries in the New York International Fringe Festival, the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and many others. A published author as well; his first collection of works, "Awake & Aggravated" received critical acclaim. He is also a respected teaching artist and published essayist.





