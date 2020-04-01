Frigid New York and Manhattan Theatre Source Present ESTRO ON FILM

Frigid New York and Manhattan Theatre Source presents Estro on Film, a one-time, special event celebrating the EstroGenius Festival's 20th Anniversary. As part of #stayhome, the festival brought together four film works by four extraordinary choreographers.

This curated event is available to stream online through Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:59pm. Watch all four at once, or come back to them over a few nights.Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.extrofromestro.org/events.

EstroGenius has been sharing and celebrating the voices of womxn for twenty years. Now, on a virtual stage, EstroGenius celebrates its 20th anniversary with a riotous collection of performances by women, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and trans dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, dj's and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes. This "extro" online content from Estro will bring you the art and the artists, the inspirations and the tools over these quarantined weeks across the country.

EstroGenius was founded in 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Source by Fiona Jones as a short-play fest to support dynamic female characters while celebrating inclusivity and pushing gender parity in theatre.

Heading into the 20th year, at the helm of the festival are Melissa Riker (Kinesis Project dance theatre, Women in Motion) and Maura Nguyen Donohue. Guest curators include Vincent Marano and John C. Robinson (On the Boards, Emerald City Music).

"I am thrilled to offer these four brilliant artists to our audiences. I am particularly interested in how each of these films is directly connected to a live performance experience," said Ms. Riker. "In some cases (NIC Kay's) they were the performance, in others (Same As Sister, Garnet Henderson) the artists were inspired to bring a performance work to film as a different medium. My aim is to offer this window into layered performance as film while we all continue to stay safe and at home."

Now, with a home at the Kraine Theatre on E. 4th Street and stepping into 20 years as the longest running festival of its kind, EstroGenius continues to expand an inclusive view of the diverse and creative community that is a womxn's festival.

The four films that are streaming now are:

Address

by Garnet Henderson and Nick Tyson

Odd Jewels: Beauty Under Mask

by Same As Sister/Briana Brown-Tipley + Hilary Brown-Istrefi and Aitor Mendilibar

Come Diventare Un Partigiano

by Alice Gosti

you, black and bluised: Day Three A Pieace

by NIC Kay





