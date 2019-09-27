Frigid New York Presents FRINGEBYOV

The Kraine and UNDER St. Marks represent almost half of this year's Fringe BYOV offerings.

More than half of the shows featured at the Kraine Theater are produced and performed by artists of color. There are six scripts set to be performed (in whole or in part) in Spanish, with one theater company comprised completely of immigrants.

From comedy to clown, from spoken word to multimedia, we are committed to a series of shows that showcase the variety and wonder of the city itself.

Solo Shows

140 LBS: HOW BEAUTY KILLED MY MOTHER

Nasus Media

Writer: Susan Lieu, Performed by Susan Lieu

Director: Sara Porkalob

Susan's mother dies from plastic surgery malpractice when Susan was 11 years old. Nineteen years later, Susan reaches out to the killer's family -- uncovering the painful truth of her mother, herself, and the impossible ideal of Vietnamese feminine beauty.

Thursday, Oct 17 | 8:30 PM

Friday, Oct 18 | 6:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 19 | 8:30 PM

Sunday, Oct 20 | 2 PM

Blood & Water

Writer: Rachel Brill

Director: Page Clements

Blood & Water is Romeo and Juliet meets the Israeli Palestinian conflict, in modern NYC. It is the true story of a Jewish woman who fell in love with a Palestinian man. Forced to confront their beliefs, families, and society.

Friday, Oct 4 | 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 5 | 8:30 PM

Sunday, Oct 13 | 7 PM

Tuesday, Oct 15 | 7 PM

Finding Fellini

Writer: Megan Metrikin

Director: Guy de Lancey

A woman's journey to find Federico Fellini and the creativity, freedom and vibrancy he represented in order to escape the brutal reality of apartheid South Africa. The play takes us to Rome on a glorious adventure through Fellini's cinematic landscape.

Thursday, Oct 17 | 7 PM

Thursday, Oct 24 | 7 PM

HI MOM! Monologues from the Characters of Climate Change

Naked Light

Writer: Reed Arnold, Lucero Ruiz De Chavez, Laura Delhauer, Micah Delhauer, Jamie Roach & Jason C Stuart

Director: Laura Delhauer & Jonathan Zautner

HI MOM! amplifies the voices and stories of the characters affected by climate change. Sometimes comical, sometimes heartbreaking, their stories present an insight into this global threat and seek to connect, inspire and motivate.

Saturday, Oct 5 | 8 PM

Saturday, Oct 12 | 8 PM

I'm Just Kidneying

One Kidney Wonder Productions

Writer: Amanda Nicastro

Director: Geoff Grimwood, Development Director: Frankie Johnson

Amanda donated her kidney for her sister-but saved TWO lives! What? From carrying her urine on the NYC subway to dodging needle-happy nurses to passing resounding farts, this award winning comedy questions what truly makes someone a hero.

Friday, Oct 11 | 7 PM

The Gangsterlogues!

Zeroboy

Writer/Director: Zeroboy

Vocal acrobat Zero Boy kills it as Mob Assassin Johnny Z of Moidah Inc. The interactive HIT where you're the boss. Take a historical slay ride from the 20's to the 40's with the funniest hitman from the past.

Thursday, Oct 10 | 10:30 PM

Friday, Oct 11 | 10:30 PM

Thursday, Oct 17 | 10:30 PM

Friday, Oct 18 | 10:30 PM

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY REAL

Writer: Lucie Pohl

NYC comedian Lucie Pohl creator of Edinburgh and off-Broadway hits Hi, Hitler, Apohlcalypse Now! and voice of Overwatch's Mercy wants to be really real and brings you a show about being a video game celebrity with a bathtub in her kitchen.

Friday, Oct 4 | 7 PM

Saturday, Oct 5 | 7 PM

Friday, Oct 11 | 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 12 | 6:30 PM

The Pumpkin Pie Show: THE REMAKING

Writer: Clay McLeod Chapman

Director: Clay McLeod Chapman

The Little Witch Girl of Pilot's Creek: Accused of witchcraft in 1931, Ella Louise and daughter Jessica were burned at the stake. Jessica was buried in a steel-coffin wrapped in a fence of interconnected crosses... but she's not dead yet.

Thursday, Oct 17 | 7 PM

Thursday, Oct 17 | 8:30 PM

Friday, Oct 18 | 7 PM

Friday, Oct 18 | 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 19 | 7 PM

Saturday, Oct 19 | 8:30 PM

American Refugee

Writer: Sid Singh

The world is filled with hate. Good! There's nothing wrong with hate. The problem is you're bad at it. Let comedian, human rights lawyer and the guy who helped beat Donald Trump in court in January, Sid Singh, teach you how!

Thursday, Oct 10 | 8:30 PM

Friday, Oct 11 | 8:30 PM

Friday, Oct 18 | 8:30 PM

Sunday, Oct 20 | 7 PM

Keith Collins

Writer: Keith Collins

Keith Collins is a Brooklyn based Comedian, being born in Delaware and spending over a decade in the NY finance industry, he brings an interesting take on life, his childhood, and the world as a whole!

Wednesday, Oct 9 | 8:30 PM

Friday, Oct 25 | 8:30 PM

Shows with Music

Almost Gorgeous

Destiny Dunkle

Writer: Destiny Dunkle, Music by Dan Ricker and Destiny Dunkle

Director: Destiny Dunkle

Music. Comedy. Clitter. A whimsical tale of a hopeless, yet hopeful, side piece weathering New York and her almost relationship. Ukulele in hand, Dunkle contends with her feelings about Santa Claus, John Stamos, Florida men, and above all night cheese!

Thursday, Oct 24 | 8:30 PM

Spanish Language Shows

Day of the Dead

Something from Abroad

Writer: Martha Preve

Choreographer: Paloma de Vega Centenera

A Night with the dead is a story about the origins of the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead. It's entirely in English with Mexican folk songs (in Spanish) and dances inspired in Mexican traditional folklore.

Thursday, Oct 31 | 7 PM

The Desert Rose

Writer: Federico Lanuza, Vincent Gutierrez, Celeste Lanuza, Lyrics by Federico Lanuza, Celeste Lanuza, Vincent Gutierrez

Director: Celeste Lanuza

Choreographer: Celeste Lanuza

The Desert Rose musical developmental world premiere, reveals the dangerous journey when assimilation compromises one's identity. Challenging realities of multi-dimensional Latinx culture, are overcome through rediscovery of family, love and heritage. Featuring original live music, dynamic choreography and English-Spanish narrative.

Sunday, Oct 27 | 7 PM

Telenovela 101

Something from Abroad

Writer: Martha Lorena Preve

Director: Martha Lorena Preve

Can the impossible happen? Can love conquer all? Telenovela 101 is the first of three episodes of a parody of a Mexican Soap Opera from the 90's in Spanish with English subtitles, performed by an all-immigrant cast.

Tuesday, Oct 15 | 7 PM

Tuesday, Oct 22 | 7 PM

Tuesday, Oct 29 | 7 PM

Theatrical Drama

All About Image/We are The Elite

Second Wing

Writer: Marcina Zaccaria

Director: Tony Tambasco

Photographers, Videographers, Assistants, and their Subjects are under scrutiny. Capturing images, they affirm their aesthetics. What they see is under critique. What they present is a complete outpouring of their entire vision.

Thursday, Oct 3 | 7 PM

Friday, Oct 4 | 7 PM

Saturday, Oct 5 | 5:15 PM

Sunday, Oct 6 | 5:30 PM

Why Women Cry

Writer: Based on text written and compiled by Sana Y. Shabazz, Adapted by Najah Imani Muhammad, with Original Music by Dawn Grannum

Director: Najah Imani Muhammad

Why Women Cry is a show for all people. From heartbreak to humor and antics, you will find empowerment and strength in this theatrical experience. We invite the audience to be like a leaf on a stream, and simply flow.

Thursday, Oct 10 | 7 PM

Friday, Oct 11 | 7 PM

Sunday, Oct 13 | 2 PM

Saturday, Oct 19 | 7 PM

ANIMAL HUSBANDRY

Lone Star Theatre Co

Writer: David Davila

Director: Sidney Erik Wright

Like two doomed stars circling a black hole, Michael and Harry can't seem to stay away from each other even as they burn toward oblivion. Psychosexual desires are torn apart in this explosive Daddy/Son romance. ***WARNING: violence and nudity***

Thursday, Oct 10 | 8 PM

Saturday, Oct 12 | 8:15 PM

Wednesday, Oct 16 | 9 PM

Thursday, Oct 24 | 10 PM

Monday, Oct 28 | 8:30 PM

Shelter In Place

Playful Substance

Writer: Raphael Perahia

Director: Raphael Perahia

When the fire alarm goes off in Jahoose's Adult Education Drawing class (Mondays at 4:00pm) the FDNY issues a mysterious command to "Shelter In Place". Five misfits realize that they are more invested in one another's lives than they expected.

Thursday, Oct 24 | 7 PM

Friday, Oct 25 | 7 PM

Saturday, Oct 26 | 7 PM

Thursday, Oct 31 | 7 PM

Kid-Friendly

Chalk

Writer: Alex Curtis

Director: Caitlin Ryan O'Connell

Choreographer: Mike Kirsch

"If everything you drew became real, where would your imagination take you?" A playful and poignant homage to classic silent-film era comedians, Chalk invites audiences into a hand-drawn world where imagination is made real and anything can happen.

Sunday, Oct 6 | 12 PM

Saturday, Oct 12 | 2 PM

Sunday, Oct 13 | 12 PM





