Fresh Binder Productions To Present Seven New Plays By Trans & Nonbinary Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh Binder Productions has announced the first public performance of plays written by the Fall 2024 Writer's Cohort, which provides a safe space for transgender and nonbinary playwrights to create a devised full length play from the ground up. The public presentation of "FALLING... FALling... fall" will take place on Tuesday, January 7 at The Center at West Park.

"Fresh Binder Productions was a dream of ours for a long time, after spending many years longing for a theatrical home which could specifically serve emerging transgender, nonbinary, and genderqueer playwrights," said Co-Founder Bailey Jordan Garcia. "In January 2024, we decided to create our own home with the launch of Fresh Binder, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

"FALLING... FALling... fall" will feature new works from six selected playwrights: RJ Beardmore, Nay Harris, Matty Mahoski, Lizz Mangan, Grace "Juice" O'Rourke, and Christiane Swenson. The presentation will take place in the evening on Tuesday, January 7 at The Center at West Park. The cast includes Chett D'Angelo, Gabriel Ethridge, Korey Grecek, Danielle Koenig, Mahayla Laurence, Sam Rodriguez, Emile Sivero, and Eva Wolfson. Em Hausmann directs.

"We are especially excited to share the work of our second Writer's Cohort, which features the talents of an amazing group of all TGNC writers, actors, and creatives," said Co-Founder Roni Ragone. "It's important to us to give a voice to our community, and we are thrilled to share some of the best up and coming theatrical voices we've ever heard."

Tickets are available at freshbinderproductions.com.

"FALLING... FALLING... FALL"

Presented by Fresh Binder Productions

Seven Short Plays by the Fall 2024 Writers' Cohort

Directed by Em Hausmann

Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. at The Center at West Park (165 W 86th St)

BABY FISH MOUTH

Written by Grace "Juice" O'Rourke

"When Harry Met Sally" plays on the TV. Sara has been watching it over and over again on repeat-chanting curse words at the TV screen. She is calm during Auld Lang Syne. Sara swears, it's not because she's lonely and it's not because it's Christmas Eve. Baby Fish Mouth listens, cries, and laments over their mother's painful grief...

WWCD? AKA LXIX

Written by Grace "Juice" O'Rourke

After a first date gone rather well, Vinne invites Joylon back to their place. Once arriving, suddenly, Vinne realizes that they're going to have to explain their unusual hobby that's spread across their living room floor. A mini-rom com circling through the ideas of permanence and change, but it's not a kink thing-they swear!

GOD'S LOVE (END ME)

Written by Matty Mahoski

"We" believes that no matter how much we choose to live, God-or the Gods-will be angry with us, while "They" and "Them" comment and nitpick at this soliloquy. Exploring the themes of religion, shame, and suicidal ideation, this short piece uncovers what we need from our Gods and ourselves.

HOMERESTIA

Written by Christiane Swenson

HOMERESTIA is a short absurdist tragedy about a young transgender sociopath named Bart Simpson who makes an ill-fated attempt at revenge after Moe the bartender kills his father and marries his mother. Lisa and Milhouse are also there, but they spend most of the time playing the game Dress to Impress on Roblox.

BY A STRING

Written by Lizz Mangan

William and Jake are working on building a horse marionette for their assignment for puppetry class. William and Jake decide to smoke a joint. William has to move Jake's arm for him to get the joint as Jake is now turning into a puppet. The horse marionette, Snow, takes a hit of the joint as Snow is now turning into a sentient being. The piece explores the horror of having to exist in a body. Also, does health insurance cover turning into a puppet?

WELLFLEET 2008

Written by RJ Beardmore

It's Christmas at Cape Cod and everyone is throwing a crazy rager. Outside of one, in a snowy beach parking lot, Taylor and Caleb make out on the side of Taylor's car. Taylor is the most badass person alive and Caleb is in awe. Taylor offers Caleb his first joint-What could go wrong?

THE FINAL CORPORATE ADVENTURE OF THE MAD, SEXY SCIENTIST, DR.GLO-WERM *STARRING JENNIFER POOLIDGE

Written by Nay Harris

What happens when you put a sexy asexual scientist, a Silly Bandz obsessed maintenance man, a chill "silconist" (person who can speak silicone), and a sentient "blob" of glow in the dark silicone all in one lab? Hella trans, science-y shenanigans! Follow Dr. Glo-Werm, Mutton, Stan, and Jennifer Poolidge on a journey of sexuality, love, and the power of silicone. Pleasure has no limits, nor is it exclusive, its many forms and experiences should be accessible to everyone.

Comments