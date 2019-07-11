Free Reading of SOMETHING'S WRONG IN PARADISE to Be Presented at Alliance Of Resident Theatres New York

A free reading of "Something Wrong in Paradise" by Deneen Reynolds-Knott will be presented at Alliance of Resident Theatres on Sunday, July 14 at 7:30 PM - 9 PM.

Written by Deneen Reynolds-Knott and directed by Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, the free reading will feature the Project Y Theatre Company including: RoseAnn DeRupo, Hector Luis, Dominic Marcus*, Pamela Monroe & Jenny Saldana.

Two empty-nesting, house music loving couples chase escape...and each other on the way to the Paradise Garage reunion, celebrating the legendary NYC club. When a transgression is revealed, the group is forced to confront awkward truths, their fears, and irreconcilable visions of the future.

**Play contains adult language and content.**

Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York @ ART-NY 3rd Floor in The Bruce Mitchell Room 520 8th Ave, Ste 319, New York, New York 10018

Go to: www.art-newyork.org/ or contact: (212) 244-6667 / info@art-newyork.org





