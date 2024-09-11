Free Reading Of FROCI By Frank J. Avella to be Presented at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ashley Garrett and Higher Voltage Productions will present a semi-staged reading of Frank J. Avella's FROCI, a brand-new play about growing up queer and Italian-American in the 1980s. The event will take place Friday, September 27th at 1pm at The Tank (312 W. 36th St, NYC)

FROCI examines the Queer Italian-American experience in a bold honest and unique manner. FROCI takes place in suburban NJ in the late '70s and '80s during seismic cultural, political and social shifts. The play follows Gio, a young closeted cinephile and his wacky family and friends, navigating life during extreme times.

The play runs 2hrs 45 mins and there will be an intermission.

There will also be a post-play wine and cheese reception.

FROCI will be directed by Daniella Caggiano and feature Nicholas Louis Turturro, Lucas Anderson, Elisabetta D'Avenia, Edward L. Simon, Tiziana Guarini, Jacopo Costantini, Giulia Cowie, Joshua Vega, Hilary Kelman, Eleanor Ruth and Alice Barrett Mitchell. Stage directions: Kalen J Hall

Avella is the award-winning author of VATICAN FALLS, LURED and CONSENT.

RSVP to frocitheplay@gmail.com to reserve your comp seat.

