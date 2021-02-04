Four New Board Members Join Alliance For Jewish Theatre

Alliance For Jewish Theatre has announced the addition of Debórah Eliezer, Hadar Galron, Yehudah Jai Husband and Ari Weinberg to its Board of Directors. Representing three countries and a wide array of theatrical disciplines, they will serve as Members-at-Large for a two-year term. They join a board composed of International Artists who advise the 41-year-old organization dedicated to the world-wide Jewish theatre community.

"These new board members add a wide range of perspective -- artistically, geographically and professionally," says AJT Board President Hank Kimmel. "All have already served AJT in some capacity and we are pleased that each is willing to take on an added leadership role."

AJT Executive Director Jeremy Aluma touted the increasing breadth these additions add to AJT's board, saying, "AJT is in a period of unprecedented growth. These four new Board members are people I admire, support, and believe in. They have a lot of experience, knowledge, and ideas to add to our growing community and organization."

Based in San Francisco, CA, USA, Debórah Eliezer is a social activist and the Artistic Director of foolsFURY Theater. "I'm delighted to join the board at this pivotal moment when the role of service organizations is so important," she says. "I'm looking forward to helping implement a greater vision of belonging for both individuals and companies, and to expand our advocacy in the greater field of theater and other sectors through anti-racist practice and economic justice."

Hadar Galron is a playwright and performer hailing from Israel who has toured her work all around the world, a factor she cites as among the assets she brings to AJT. "I hope to broaden the horizons of AJT. Connecting Jewish theatres from other places worldwide, which does, at once, two opposite things: makes worldwide connections, and makes the globe seem so small."

In Louisville, KY, USA, Yehuda Jai Husband serves as the Founder and Artistic Director of SH'MA Theatre Group. He is also an NAACP Award-Winning producer of original animated content. "Being part of the AJT board is an honor and an amazing opportunity," he says, noting that SH'MA and AJT's core mission and values "are fundamentally aligned, and the board is the perfect way to engage this important work."

Joining AJT from Canada, Ari Weinberg is an actor and director who has served as the Artistic and Managing Director of Winnipeg Jewish Theatre since 2015. "I have spent the past five years falling in love with AJT's community and the organization's commitment to illuminating the Jewish experience," he said. "It's an honor to deepen the exploration of Jewish art and identity with AJT and the Board of Directors."

In addition to expanding its Board, AJT continues to grow its outreach through its social media activities, led by Board Vice-President/Chair of Social Media Danielle Levsky. "From our robust and generous 2020 Theatremacher cohort, we've had four excellent theatre makers and thinkers volunteer to help us coordinate and run more social media campaigns. I am so excited to welcome Audrey Lang, Ruth Geye, Alisa Ungar-Sargon, and Sara Bogomolny to the team! I have no doubt they will help us move AJT forward in connecting, reaching, and sharing with our online network more and more." Their work can be found under AJT's profile on all social media platforms.

AJT's Virtual 2020 Annual Conference was one of the most successful in the organization's history. With membership now exceeding 200 individuals and theatres, AJT is poised for even bigger things in 2021. The organization's increased Board support and new virtual outreach ensures AJT will continue offering the Jewish and non-Jewish theatre communities compelling programming, anti-racist work, webinars, and more.

On January 10th, AJT completed its "40 Days and 40 Nights" fundraising initiative. It has recently received a $2,000 matching grant expiring on March 31st, 2021. Those interested in contributing to AJT's mission can visit https://alljewishtheatre.org/joinsupport/support-ajt/.