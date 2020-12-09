Food For Thought Productions Presents THE LOVE COURSE By A.R. Gurney

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS, the award-winning theatre company, offers it fifth show during the 2020 season at Theatre 80, 8th Street and 1st Avenue on Monday, December 21st, from 2:00 to 4:00pm.

The program features The Love Course by award winning playwright A.R. Gurney, directed by Antony Marsellis and starring veteran actors Larry Pine and Laila Robins, with Jeremy Beck, and Allison Jean White. Q & A will include a discussion with the cast.

In The Love Course, a female professor has been teaching a course on the literature of love with a male colleague. She has fallen in love with him through the books and the experiences of the classroom. Now, in the last class of the year, she is attempting to bring the course and their relationship to a climactic conclusion.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS originally produced the World Premiere of The Love Course in 2010, at the Acorn Theatre in NYC, starring Maria Tucci, Harris Yulin, Miriam Silverman and Jake Robards directed by Antony Marsellis.

The performance will be available live via Zoom as well as a limited in-theatre 'audience' who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The entire FFT series will be presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

Food For Thought Productions will be doing a special presentation of last month's program - When Truth Is Not Enough, a play about voters' rights, written by FFTP Founder Susan Charlotte. A filmed version of the reading starring Ebony Jo Ann, Sean Dougherty and Dominique Sharpton, directed by Antony Marsellis will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia on January 5, 2021 - the day of the special Senate runoff election - followed by a march of audience members to a nearby polling station to vote! - many of whom will be voting for the first time. FFTP is presenting this special program in collaboration with the National Action Network. (Additional information to be released in coming days).

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.