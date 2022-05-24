Five Playwrights Release A Free, Downloadable Play In Response To Supreme Court's Draft Opinion Against Roe V. Wade

With creative support from New Georges and Clubbed Thumb, playwrights Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht release THE WISH, a free, downloadable play meant to spark conversation and protest in the wake of the Supreme Court's draft opinion against Roe v. Wade and increasing numbers of statewide bans.

Initially written in the wake of SB8, and now in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater* (*a free, downloadable, highly informative and v funny play/book of spells/letter writing campaign about the fact that we might lose abortion holy fuck this is not a drill) is a play that can be added to, rearranged, and performed anywhere, from couches to stages to dorm rooms to protests. (The play also functions as a directory, compiling critical abortion resources within the play.) Meant to prompt honest and informed discussions about abortion rights in the United States- and encourage programming about abortion- the piece is completely free to download, read, and perform.

The creative team is rounded out by dramaturg May Treuhaft-Ali and graphic designer Christine Carruth Frandsen. The piece was created with the support of New Georges, who host the free play on their website, and made possible by the Clubbed Thumb Constitution Commission, funded by Heidi Schreck and the producers of "What The Constitution Means To Me."

"If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 26 states are poised to quickly ban abortion. Which is to say: this summer we might lose Roe v. Wade. This summer, we might lose the right to abortion, and that's SCARY" reads THE WISH's concept description. It goes on to say:

"We can't really be puddles of despair right now. We just can't. We have to be nimble and thoughtful and vocal. We have to talk about this horrible devastating thing to have any chance of stopping it. So we made a play to make talking about this easier! And the play is for right now."

The play's first celebratory reading was held at The Room at New Georges on Friday, May 6th, with the script read by Julia Specht, Randy Danson, Brittany Allen, Renee Anna Byrne, Carmen Berkeley, Annie Perales, and India Beer.

The play can be accessed via New Georges website.

To showcase what you make with this play, tag #thewishplay on social media.