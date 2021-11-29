Final Sharing Of Donja R. Love's WRITE IT OUT! Program To Be Streamed For World AIDS Day

The second annual Write It Out! program for writers living with HIV will stream performances of students' work during a final sharing on Wednesday, December 1 at 7pm ET. This year, a cohort of nine writers will have their work performed by professional actors during the virtual sharing, which aligns with World AIDS Day.

The nine works will be directed by Nikki Meñez, Sharifa Yasmin, and Malika Oyetimein and star Daniel K. Isaac, Alton Alburo, Wyatt Fenner, Servin Mason, Bianca Norwood, Sheldon Best, Fernando Gonzalez, Danny Hidalgo, Jose Useche, Cornelius Davidson, Jarvis D. Matthews, Calvin Leon Smith, David J. Cork, Cedric Leiba Jr., Chad Anthony Miller, Chandler Bryant, Sam Lilja, Joy Vandervort Cobb, and Starr Kirkland.

Conceived and created by the playwright Donja R. Love (Sugar In Our Wounds, one in two), Write It Out! provides a forum for writers living with HIV to find their unique voice while navigating their serostatus. The workshop series is put on in partnership with National Queer Theater, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI), Pride Plays, and The Each-Other Project. Write It Out! is sponsored by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual final sharing of the Write It Out! program may register for the event at letswriteitout.com.

Write It Out! has honored the confidentiality of its participants throughout the duration of the program. All writers were required to sign NDAs to protect the privacy of participants living with HIV.