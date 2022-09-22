Fiasco Theater Presents PERICLES, October 19-29

Fiasco Theater will continue its Without A Net series - where shows are table-worked, thrown on their feet, and shared with an audience in only two weeks - with ten performances of Pericles by William Shakespeare from October 19-29, 2022 at Houghton Hall. General admission tickets ($25) are available now.

This presentation is a return to Fiasco's roots as reinventors and reinvigorators of classic Shakespeare shows. The rarely-seen play will feature Fiasco's celebrated theatrical creativity and textual clarity, live music, and ensemble joy.

"We are delighted to present Pericles as the next installment of our Without A Net series," said Ben Steinfeld, Co-Artistic Director of Fiasco and director of the production. "This is an epic story, and one that is perfect for our company and our time. Pericles is about resilience in times of struggle, hope on the horizon, and the enduring possibility of miracles. We cannot wait to bring Fiasco's rough magic and signature storytelling to this text, and to have audiences join us in the process of developing and exploring theater."

"Without A Net is distinct among theatrical production models, and offers exciting opportunities for audience involvement, increased accessibility, and a unique chance to take artistic leaps," said Noah Brody and Jessie Austrian, Co-Artistic Directors of Fiasco. "It is the embodiment of Fiasco's emphasis on process and of the value we place on our audiences as part of the journey of making a show, considering future productions, and learning from the text and each other. Our audiences are crucial collaborators and a part of our creative community - we are counting the days until we can share a space with them again."

The cast and team for Pericles is comprised of Fiasco Theater company members, frequent and new collaborators, and alumni of Fiasco's Conservatory training program. The cast includes: Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Andy Grotelueschen, Devin E. Haqq, Ben Steinfeld, Paco Tolson, Emily Young, and Tatiana Wechsler. The production is directed by Ben Steinfeld. The creative and production team also includes: Deilis Curiel, Madison Lane, Chris Luner, Derek McLane, Ashley Rose Horton and Ashley Thaxton-Stevenson.

To purchase tickets for the show please click here. Production graphics for media use (graphic credit: Fiasco Theater/Jules Talbot) are available here.

About Fiasco



FIASCO THEATER is an ensemble that creates dynamic, joyful, actor-driven theater, and offers affordable training for emerging artists. Fiasco's artists believe the performer, the text, and the audience's imagination are the primary elements required to create great theater. They have recently presented work through three development series - Open Your Ears, Some Of Its Parts, and Without A Net, and offered digital access ticketing to their fall 2021 Without A Net production of Imogen Says Nothing. Fiasco's most recent full production, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, was presented through their residency at Roundabout Theatre Company and was nominated for Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance awards. The Fiasco Conservatory training program, which offers 15 emerging artists the chance to train full-time in text, clown, movement, and more with the company's members and associated artists, is a living and growing program. Beginning in 2019 with a 6 Week program, the Conservatory was most recently offered in the spring of 2022 as a 9 Week initiative, and it will continue to expand in years ahead. Fiasco also frequently offers free training programs, workshops, masterclasses, and more, and mentors alumni around the country.

Additional past shows include Cymbeline (TFANA/Barrow Street), Into the Woods (Roundabout, Old Globe, McCarter), Measure for Measure (New Victory, Long Wharf), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Folger, TFANA), The Imaginary Invalid (Old Globe) and Twelfth Night (Classic Stage Company). Cymbeline was presented Off-Broadway twice, for nearly 200 performances, and was honored with the 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for best revival. Into the Woods garnered the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Revival. Into the Woods went on to play the Menier Chocolate Factory in London, and the 2016-17 national tour won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Visiting Production and LA Drama Critics Circle Awards for Best Direction and Best Ensemble. Fiasco's work has been commissioned by The Old Globe and they have been in residence with TFANA, Duke University, Marquette University and LSU. In addition to Roundabout, they are currently in residence with NYU-Gallatin. Their work has been developed at the Sundance Theatre Lab, the Orchard Project, SPACE at Ryder Farm and the Shakespeare Society.

Fiasco Theater receives generous support from Howard Gilman Foundation, SHS Foundation, Lucille Lortel Foundation, Actors Equity Foundation, The Michael Tuch Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and The Shubert Foundation.