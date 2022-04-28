Fiasco Theater Announces B.J. Evans As Managing Producer

Fiasco Theater has announced that B.J. Evans has been hired as Managing Producer, a new full-time position leading the day-to-day execution of the company's artistic productions and training programs.

B.J. most recently served as Senior Producer for Performing Arts at BRIC in Brooklyn, curating and programming BRIC's theater, dance, and interdisciplinary programs. She is also an accomplished producer and dramaturg, and holds a masters degree focused on theater as community practice. Her full bio is now available on the Fiasco Theater website.

"We are thrilled to add B.J. Evans to the Fiasco team," said Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, and Ben Steinfeld, Fiasco Theater Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors. "Her expertise, enthusiasm, and experience are tremendous, and having her as a part of our leadership is core to pursuing the many projects we have planned for the years ahead, from productions to the Conservatory training program and beyond."

"I am eager to get to work, and excited to join Fiasco Theater in this new role," said B.J. Evans. "Fiasco's focus on the ensemble and dedication to training the next generation mesh hand-in-hand with my own focus on theater by and for the community. My experience across disciplines, as both a producer and a dramaturg, also informs my understanding of their structure as a team of multi-hyphenate artists, seeking to create together and bring a multitude of experiences into the room. I look forward to everything we will accomplish together."