FRIGID Nightcap to Present RESOLUTION: REVOLUTION This Month

FRIGID New York is set to present the latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, December 27th at 10:30pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a cabaret of change where personal transformation meets political upheaval.

FRIGID Nightcap...Resolution: Revolution promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings revolutionary energy to an intimate space.

"In times like these, we need spaces to come together, to laugh in the darkness, to find joy and weirdness and community," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "Resolution: Revolution is our way of exploring what change means - from personal revelations to societal revolutions."

The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

Chelsea Spear brings her banjolele-powered uprising to the stage, armed with a voice like a cello hailing a cab and saucy torch songs from her upcoming Sparks tribute album

Rixaka Cringeworth presents "Eat Me As I Am," a bold burlesque manifesto on gender, work, and black femme autonomy

Adrienne Gomez brings her razor-sharp comedy to the resistance, transforming everyday experiences into revolutionary acts of humor

Seven The Artist delivers provocative musical comedy performance art straight from the NYC subway system to the stage

Adding to the night's revolutionary spirit, The Strange Girlzz will be taking over the pre-show at 10:15pm with another mind-bending performance that promises to make audiences question everything they thought they knew about transformation.

"We're tearing up the rulebook and writing our own madcap manifesto... with plenty of madness, no cap!" adds Gibbons-Brown.

FRIGID Nightcap: Resolution Revolution plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, December 27th at 10:30pm (pre-show at 10:15pm). Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix

