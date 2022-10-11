Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FINGERNAILS IN THE SIDE OF THE CLIFF To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival

Studio Theatre at Theatre Row will host the theatrical debut of Tina deVaron, an award-winning songwriter and fixture at the Carlyle Hotel.

Oct. 11, 2022  

With original songs composed by deVaron and direction by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-Winner Gretchen Cryer, this is an inspiring autobiographical memory play created by and about female ceiling-smashers.

Studio Theatre at Theatre Row will host the theatrical debut of Tina deVaron, an award-winning songwriter and fixture at the Carlyle Hotel. Her mother, Lorna Cooke deVaron, was a musical powerhouse to whom much 20th-century choral music was dedicated. Their dynamic story will grip everyone who has ever had a parent, and the music will stir the soul.

Fingernails in the Side of the Cliff plays Theatre Row's Studio Theatre (410 West 42nd Street) as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival on Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm and Wednesday, October 26th at 2:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202562®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Ffingernails-in-the-side-of-the-cliff%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The United Solo Theater Festival has over more than 10 years brought hundreds of solo productions to New York stages from around the world. Theater, dance, improv and other forms will be presented live onstage but the festival will also include additional offerings through a virtual platform, United Solo Screen.

Fingernails in the Side of the Cliff is one of the bestselling shows in the United Solo Theater Festival, currently in the top six of all the shows being featured, with the October 13th performance already sold out.

The United Solo Theatre Festival takes place at the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, Located at 410 West 42nd Street. Tickets are $46.50 (including a $4.00 service charge).


