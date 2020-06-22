Experimental Bitch Presents Announces Six Artists Joining 2020 Bitchin' Collabs Residency

Launching virtually this August, Bitchin' Collabs' first public sharing will feature works by Amara Brady, Aizzah Fatima, and Julie Piñero.

Experimental Bitch inaugurates the first group of artists into Bitchin' Collabs, a residency program offering femme POC artists opportunity to develop dynamic, interdisciplinary works-in-progress over the course of EBP's 2020 Season.

This program was created to provide an accessible outlet for femme POC artists to experiment with new ideas and to offer audiences an inside look into the artistic process. Bitchin' Collabs is curated by Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning writer, director and deviser, Miranda Haymon. Alisha Bhowmik will serve as Virtual Technical Producer. Each BC resident artist will receive $300 and a curated development period to work with collaborators and the BC creative team.

The six Bitchin' Collabs artists are Amara Brady developing (Poor + Virgin) Apocalypse, Aizzah Fatima developing Google, It's Complicated!, Santiago Iacinti developing Pose meets Romeo & Juliet, Non Kuramoto developing Pandemonium, Synead Nichols developing Cleanse, and Julie Piñero developing Delejos.

"We received exciting applications from artists all over the world," shared EBP leaders, Tatiana Baccari and Wednesday Derrico, in a joint statement. "This cohort is a testament to the visionary power of artists innovating under the constraints of COVID-19. We are delighted to welcome them to the EBP community and thrilled to support them this season."

Bitchin' Collabs' first public sharing will take place on August 5th, 2020 at 7 PM EST. Free reservations can be made at www.experimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com. Support for this program is made possible in part by the Indie Theater Fund. To support Bitchin' Collabs further click here.

