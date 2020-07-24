Experimental Bitch Announces IN THE KITCHEN: An Interactive Audio Play And At-home Cooking Experience

Experimental Bitch Presents has announced a change in scope for their 2020 production, In the Kitchen written and performed by Hannah Aliza Goldman (The Straight Man/PIT) and directed by Coral Cohen (Between the Threads: Jewish Women Project/HERE). Both Cohen and Goldman are 2020 EBP resident artists.

The piece was originally created as a multi-disciplinary theatrical event that uses live cooking, original music and recorded interviews to explore cross-generational Arab-Jewish womanhood. The production, which has been awarded Brooklyn Arts Council's 2020 Community Arts Grant, was scheduled to play to a wider audience in Brooklyn later this year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and the interactive nature of the piece, the production has been adapted for a safer and more intimate experience.

In the Kitchen will premiere as an audio play, paired with a mail order food box in a one of a kind culinary-art experience.

"We are inspired and excited for this new direction," says Artistic Director, Tatiana Baccari. "The innovative vision that Hannah and Coral have dreamed up will bring In the Kitchen's exuberant theatricality straight to your kitchen. It's quarantine theater away from a screen that is both interactive and more accessible to a wider audience outside of New York City."

The ingredients and recipe will be curated by The Awafi Kitchen, a restaurant pop-up and catering service based in Boston that features traditional Iraqi-Jewish dishes. "We are cousins of the Iraqi Jewish diaspora, making meals as a tribute to our heritage," says Awafi founder, Annabel "Nibal" Rabiyah. "We cook to preserve the lesser known pieces of Jewish history, and Iraqi history. Plus, share some delicious recipes with our community."

Listeners will be led by Ms. Goldman through a tapestry of stories examining Judaism, feminism and culinary heritage, while preparing the original recipe in the comfort of their homes. Reservations will include the food box and original audio play, which may be enjoyed while cooking the original recipe. Tickets will go on sale in early October. To learn more, sign up for Experimental Bitch Presents' newsletter at https://experimentalbitchpresents.com/

