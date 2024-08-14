Esther Caporales' OVER MY DEAD BODY To Premiere In The Summer One Act Festival At The Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over My Dead Body, a dark comedy written and directed by Esther Caporale, will make its New York City debut at the Chain Theatre's Summer One Act Festival.

The show, originally conceived to be performed by drag star Divine, tells the true story of Miss Caporale's family saga. Francine Sempervive is accustomed to her older sister Carmela's diva dramas. But this time, the plan to marry Francine devolves into a dark comedy with an entirely unexpected twist.

Multi-awarded actor and drag performer Edu Díaz (A Drag Is Born) stars in the show as the ambitious Carmela. Danish dancer and actress Tinna Hoffmann (as Francine) and multi-hyphenated artist Edward Gibbons-Brown (as Lambert) complete the cast.

Esther Caporale's dynamic career began with a long association with director Irvin Kershner (Empire Strikes Back, Never Say Never Again), which led her to wear several hats in the entertainment business. Along with writing and a distinguished background in film and television, Miss Caporale is also a highly respected dialect coach for foreign actors. After a successful collaboration with the actor Edu Díaz for the Award-winning Twin Towers, she embarks now on Over My Dead Body, a surreal and dark comedy based on true events.

Over My Dead Body will premiere as part of the 2024 Summer One Act Festival at the Chain Theatre along with the shows Forty-Second Street Forever, by Peter Rowan and Pastiche, by Kayla Hense, with performances on Sunday, August 18th (2 pm), Sunday, August 25th (5 pm), and Friday, August 30 (6.30 pm). The performances will run for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets for in-person and livestream performances are available at edudiaz.com.

