Eric Michael Gillett Joins Cast Of Colby/Katz's Spooky: Slay It With Music In Concert

Actor-Singer-Director, Eric Michael Gillett, has joined the cast of Michael Colby and Paul Katz's Slay It With Music In Concert - to benefit International Rescue Committee. The original musical, acclaimed in both London and off-Broadway, is an ode to Grande Dame Guignol, the genre of 1960s horror movies in which stars like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford made screen comebacks, in the tradition of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Sunset Boulevard, and Psycho. It's a perfect way to cap off Halloween weekend, promising laughs, thrills and chills. The show is Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm at The Green Room 42, on the 4th Floor of YOTEL at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue. The concert version features an all-star cast, directed by Charles Repole with musical direction by Phil Reno. Tickets range between $22.50 and $62.50, and are available now online at: https://tinyurl.com/yyyo4vhn. There is no minimum required at GR42.

Eric Michael Gillett appeared on Broadway in Sweet Smell of Success, The Frogs and Kiss Me Kate and as a soloist with the New York City Opera. He has a thriving film, TV and concert career, and is both a popular performer and director of other performers, including KT Sullivan, Karen Akers, Carolyn Montgomery and Tovah Feldshuh. He has developed concert acts for Tony Winner, Jessie Mueller, and Tony nominee, Jarrod Spector. Eric Michael was the ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1987-1998, and in 2010, he conceived a directed New York's own Big Apple Circus' Dance On. He is currently developing Some Say Love: The Amanda McBroom Project for regional theaters.

From the same creative team who brought you Tales of Tinseltown, Colby and Katz's Slay It With Music tells the saga of Enid Beaucoup (a forgotten star of the 40s) and her sister Marcy (a soap opera diva). Cooped up in their spooky Hollywood home, attended by Enid's compulsive assistant Zachary, Enid is approached to make a film comeback in a slasher movie, titled CHOP CHOP. Marcy thinks it's a toxic idea. Mayhem follows with visits from Jill Little (the vicious child next door), Chad Walker (Marcy's venal ex), and Rosemarie Clinger (a star-struck tour guide).

THE CAST:

Caroline Conceison (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

Eric Michael Gillett (multiple MAC and BISTRO Awards; The Sweet Smell of Success)

Eddie Korbich (Obie winner, Takin' a Chance on Love; Drama Desk Award nominee for The Drowsy Chaperone; Assassins, Carousel, The Little Mermaid, Seussical, and many other Broadway shows)

Janet Metz (Falsettoland; recreating her show stopping role from Slay it With Music)

Sharon McNight (Tony nominee for Starmites; MAC Lifetime Achievement Award)

Marianne Tatum (Theater World Award for Barnum, Drama Desk Award nominee for The Three Musketeers)

Tom Wopat (Dukes of Hazzard; Tony nominee for Annie Get Your Gun and A Catered Affair)

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City. @TheGreenRoom42





