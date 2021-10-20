Elise Forier Edie's AMERICAN PAIN To Be Presented In United Solo Theatre Festival

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced Elise Forier Edie's new play, American Pain, has been selected as a 2021 United Solo Official Selection. This new solo work about the early years of the opioid epidemic will play at Theatre Row on Friday, October 29th at 7:30 PM. American Pain stars Stephanie Burden ("The Middle"). It is directed by Keith Edie and produced by OOTB.

This marks Forier Edie's second time at the United Solo Festival. In 2013 she presented The Pink Unicorn which earned her the 2013 United Solo Festival Best Storyteller Award. Since its 2013 debut, The Pink Unicorn has enjoyed success across North America, including several successful Off-Broadway runs with Out of the Box Theatrics where it was named a New York Times Critics' Pick.

"When I first saw The Pink Unicorn I knew it was a piece Out of the Box Theatrics needed to produce," said OOTB Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming. After meeting and working with Elise on that project I knew she was a playwright and a voice we needed to hear more from. The opioid epidemic is still an issue in today's climate and I'm so glad the United Solo Festival values Elise's work as much as I do."

When Jenna Sayre gets a job selling Purdue Pharma's miracle drug Oxycontin, she's over the moon with happiness. A poverty-stricken single mom, Jenna can suddenly afford everything she's ever wanted for her son Donnie, a nice house, a good education and a chance to be part of the prestigious Shep Master's National Youth Football League. But just as Jenna and Donnie start enjoying the good life, they learn

Purdue's promises are not what they seem, and their sweet American dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

Tickets for AMERICAN PAIN now available at https://unitedsolo.org/shows/american-pain/.