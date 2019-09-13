Ego Actus presents Almost 13 written and performed by the award winning Joan Kane in the United Solo festival at Theatre Row. ONE SHOW ONLY! September 24 at 7:30pm.

These are the memories of a young girl's hot, sweaty summer in Brooklyn. Can she survive being caught between a disintegrating family at home and racial violence on the streets? All she wants to do is jump in the waves at Coney Island and see the fireworks. This play was written at the LaMama playwriting symposium in Umbria, Italy.

TIckets are available at Telecharge, www.telecharge.com or 212 239 6200 and at the Theatre Row Box Office, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC 10036.





