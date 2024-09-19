EPIC Players Theatre to Launch EPIC in the Workplace: Corporate Inclusion Training

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre will launch EPIC in the Workplace: Corporate Inclusion Training.

Neurodiverse workers offer unique strengths, yet often face barriers or exclusion due to a lack of understanding or relevant accommodation. By developing more inclusive workplaces, businesses can unlock potential, reduce discrimination, and create a more equitable future, benefiting both individuals and organizations through greater creativity, problem-solving, and diverse thinking.

EPIC Players will offer Neuro-Inclusive Training designed to help companies create truly inclusive work environments. Approaching October's Disability Employment Awareness Month, now is the perfect time to embrace inclusive leadership and build "invisible ramps" within your organization. At EPIC Players, they believe the largest minority group in the world-people with disabilities-deserves meaningful representation at all levels, including leadership. Their training programs equip leaders and teams with the tools they need to better understand, support, and engage neurodiverse individuals. This not only fosters a more inclusive culture but also allows companies to tap into the incredible strengths and unique perspectives neurodiverse employees bring. For more information, email aubrie@epicplayersnyc.org.

Topics include:

Inclusive leadership

Neurodiverse representation in the performing arts

Creating opportunities by building 'invisible ramps'

Autism in the performing arts

"One of the most productive leadership sessions I've participated in - offered in a spirit of joy and sharing, great content, well-facilitated for interactivity, and actionable takeaways. Highly recommend!" - Bonnie M., Chief of Staff at a Healthcare Company

"A massive THANK YOU is in order from our Global HR & DEI team! Thank you for making the inclusive leadership workshop such a tremendous success! The lessons, toolkits and discussion gave us all ways to build invisible ramps for our teams. And we had a great time in the session!" - Jose F., VP of Talent at a Marketing and Advertising Company

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neurodiverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neurodiverse communities.

For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/

