EMERGE125 Announces the Appointment of Juliane Slater as Executive Director

EMERGE125 (E125), a Black female-led hub for dance creation, performance, and education headquartered out of Harlem, has announced the August appointment of their new Executive Director, Juliane Slater.

Julie Slater joins E125 after having worked for the José Limón Dance Foundation for the best part of 10 years. During that time, she assumed a variety of positions, including Communications Manager, Company Manager, and Development Coordinator, before ultimately assuming the pivotal role of Director of Finance & Administration. In this latter position, she was responsible for maintaining the fiscal health of the $1.5M budget organization by means of financial management, fundraising, external relationship management, and oversight of company management and administrative staff. Slater's contributions were instrumental in the foundation's turnaround: they have transitioned from a company at one point over a half-million dollars in debt, to today, when the foundation can boast substantial cash reserves. An immigrant originally from Brazil, Slater holds a Baccalaureate in Dance from the Faculdade de Artes do Paraná in Curitiba and a Masters in Dance Science from Trinity Laban Conservatoire for Music and Dance in London.

EMERGE125 Executive Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher says, "The addition of Julie to our team is a triumph in many ways. For years, I have served as both the Executive and the Artistic Director of the company. I am thrilled to reveal what we are capable of realizing as a company now that I have a more richly budgeted creative calendar and expanded admin capacities. Beyond simply reclaiming my time, I'm delighted to be joined by such a talented partner and, not incidentally, by another woman who is both a mother and a dancer."

Slater shares, "I am extremely honored to have been chosen to work side by side with Tiffany, especially during this very exciting period of EMERGE125's growth. I believe in the company's vision and I see a great future for everyone involved. It's truly an amazing time to be involved with this organization.”

EMERGE125 is a Black female-led hub for dance performance, creation, and education. The organization operates dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, New York, while serving audiences both locally and around the world. EMERGE125 has established itself as a leader by setting new standards for dancer care; creating innovative, cross-disciplinary collaborations with leading artists; and using movement as a catalyst for community building: expanding the reach, purpose, and impact of the art of dance. The company has expanded its scope and vision to become a truly 21st Century organization; flourishing, growing, and expanding its network and reach outside of the traditional modern dance sphere. From community dance classes to stadiums filled with thousands of spectators, EMERGE125 demonstrates that modern dance can be accessible and relatable to people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.