13th Annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival to Take Place in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June, The Players Theatre Short Play and Music Festival is back for its 13th annual NYC extravaganza.

The tri-annual short play festival presented by Be Bold! Productions, will host 15 original short plays by 15 talented playwrights. Each weekend for four days, five short plays will appear onstage each night, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

The plays all celebrate the wonder and magic (plus the trials and tribulations) of living in NYC. This evening of entertainment delves into the humor and reality of it all.

"SPF NYC celebrates the unique culture that is New York City," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "Whether it's something you love or something you just put up with, there's no denying that New York City is one of a kind!".

The NYC festival runs from June 6 - 23, 2024, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is Boo! in October, with submissions opening in July. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week 1: June 6th-9th

In Transit by Carol Croland

Why in New York by Maria Agapi

City of Strangers by Rafael Lyrio

Intermission Play by Dakota Silvey

The Therapy Session by Risa Lewak



Week 2: June 13th-16th

Waiting for the 6 by Maddy Stillman

A Wandering Life by Richie Altmanshofer

INTERVIEW by Steve Fogelman

Busking in the Square by Herut Ashkenazi

Married Stranger by Alan CordoBa-Diaz



Week 3: June 20th-23rd

Duck, Duck, Pigeon by Kathryn Loggins

Gimme the Light by Rishi Chowdhary

Old Man by Lorenzo Duran

Locked Out by Veronica Murphy

The Ansonia by Brenda Bell

Comments