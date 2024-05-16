Photos: Go Inside PLUTO IS LISTENING At FRIGID New York UNDER St. Marks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enjoy a first, exclusive look into the Boundless Theater production of PLUTO IS LISTENING the mystery-drama written by award-winning playwright David James Parr (Slap & Tickle; Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting; Stranger Interludes) presented at FRIGID New York - the independent, non-profit theater company operating UNDER St. Marks Theatre (94 St Marks Place New York, NY 10009), an off-off-Broadway venue in the East Village - this May 17th & 19th, at 7:30 PM.

Starring Abdu Garmazi & Ashley Kristeen Vega & directed by Sophie Sam, an NYC-based director and actress dedicated to telling stories that elevate and empower the voices of women and the LGBTQIA+ community - PLUTO IS LISTENING is a life-affirming coming-of-age tale shifting through overlapping times and dimensions, and portraying the everlasting power of a friendship between two outsiders orbiting around the blurred lines of past, present and future. The play addresses themes of gender identity, mental health, substance abuse, and survival.

General Admission Tickets $ 25 HERE. Discounted tickets are available at TDF.org (exclusively for the members).

