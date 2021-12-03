EAG to Present THE BLUE CARBUNCLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

The Episcopal Actors' Guild will welcome Sign of Four Productions to the Guild Hall stage on Thursday, December 9 for a LIVE and IN-PERSON one-night-only dramatic reading of The Blue Carbuncle: A Sherlock Holmes Christmas Adventure, adapted by Andrew Joffe from the short story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Picture it... December. London, 1889. A recently-married Dr. Watson visits his friend, Sherlock Holmes, to convey his Christmas greetings, but both become involved in solving the theft of a priceless gem - secreted inside a goose - which they pursue all over London.

"A charming adaptation...it overflows with the true spirit of the season! Paul Singleton gives us brief glimpses of the emotional loneliness behind the pipe-chomping Holmes' piercing intellect and deftly illuminates the famous sleuth's unswerving moral passion." --BACKSTAGE

Step back in time and experience this festive holiday adventure! Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available at ticketstripe.com/eag-sherlock-christmas. All proceeds will go to benefit the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

Directed by DeLisa M. White. Featuring Greg Oliver Bodine, Andrew Joffe, Annalisa Loeffler, and Paul Singleton.

This is EAG's first show back in Guild Hall since March 9, 2020, when the pandemic interrupted their 2020 Barbour Playwrights Award reading series. Guild Hall has reopened as a fully vaccinated facility. Everyone entering Guild Hall must be FULLY vaccinated, provide in-person proof of vaccination, and, per CDC guidelines for areas of high transmission, audiences and staff must wear a mask while in the space. For more details about what EAG is doing to keep everyone healthy and safe, please visit www.actorsguild.org/covid-safety-protocols.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

When: Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. (ET)

Where: The Episcopal Actors' Guild, Guild Hall, 1 East 29th Street, New York NY 10016

Directions: Guild Hall is located on the second floor of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner), midblock between Madison and Fifth Avenues

Getting There: The closest subways are the R/W or 6 at 28th Street or the B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. If you are arriving by bus, take the M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.

Tickets: $0-$25, available at https://ticketstripe.com/eag-sherlock-christmas

Running time: Approximately 70 minutes