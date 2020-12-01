Dzieci Theatre's 22nd Annual FOOLS MASS Streams Live in December

Since 1998 Dzieci Theatre has presented their roving production of FOOLS MASS at multiple churches and performance spaces throughout New York City, including a stop at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine that routinely sells out. This year, the annual holiday tradition will instead be livestreamed from Bushwick's Sure We Can on Sunday, December 6th at 5pm. Running time is 50 minutes. Tickets are $20 per device (with premium packages available) at www.dziecitheatre.org.

FOOLS MASS is set during the plague years of the 14th century. When a motley group of village idiots gather for holiday mass, they discover that their beloved pastor has met an untimely death. So they decide to carry on and perform their own mass as best they can. FOOLS MASS celebrates the sacred and profane, the miracle of life and the enigma of death, all with enchanted choral singing, riotous comic buffoonery, and extraordinary dramatic invention.

FOOLS MASS is conceived, directed, and designed by Matt Mitler. It will be performed live by Megan Bones, Yvonne Brechbuhler, Ryan Castalia, Audrey Dimola, Felicity Doyle, Thea Garlid, Jesse Hathaway, Matt Mitler, and Isaac Norman-Sokoll. The production team includes Karen Hatt (costumes) Ryan Castalia (site supervisor), and video by Troy Hahn. It is co-produced by Sure We Can (Ana De Luco, Executive Director).

Founded in 1997, Dzieci (djyeh-chee) is an international experimental theatre ensemble dedicated to a search for the "sacred" through the medium of theatre. Integrating techniques garnered from such theatre masters as Jerzy Grotowski, Eugenio Barba and Peter Brook, and ritual forms derived from Native American and Eastern spiritual disciplines, Dzieci aims to create a theatre that is as equally engaged with personal transformation as it is with public presentation. Past work includes Makbet, a version of the Scottish play for four actors who spontaneously trade off roles; A Passion, the Biblical tale as set in the shadow of the Warsaw ghetto; The Devils of Loudun, inspired by Aldous Huxley's 1952 novel; Cirkus Luna!, the worst family circus act ever; and Ragnarok, the End Days fable from Norse mythology. Their work has been seen at venues including La MaMa, The Irondale Center, The Brick, P.S. 122, Rockaway Center for the Arts, St. Marks Theater, Brooklyn Museum of Art, and the cell, as well as countless churches and community centers in the tri-state area and beyond. For more info, visit www.dziecitheatre.org

Sure We Can is a non-profit recycling center, community space and sustainability hub in Bushwick, Brooklyn where canners (people that collect cans and bottles from the streets to make a living) come together with students and neighbors through recycling, composting, gardening and arts. Last year, they collected over 10 million cans and bottles and composted over 50 tons of organic waste.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You