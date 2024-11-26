Donja R. Love to Present WRITE IT OUT! Reading for World AIDS Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2020, Donja R. Love created Write It Out! ― a writing workshop for people living with HIV. This year's cohort of talented writers are having their work presented in a staged reading at The LGBT Center on December 2, at 7:00 PM.

Awarding winning playwright Donja R. Love created Write It Out! in 2020, as a brave space for people living with HIV. During the 10-week workshop, participants are taught to craft their own short plays using their personal experiences and dreams. The plays are brought to life each year around World AIDS Day as part of a celebratory final showing. For the second year in a row, Love is flying in the current cohort of Write It Out! from all over the world to see their works brought to life by a cast of dazzling performers. More than reframing the narrative around what it means to be living with HIV, Love is using Write It Out! to build community, warmth, and joy for a group of people who have often been left out in the cold.

Love is the author of soft (MCC), one in two (The New Group), Fireflies (Atlantic Theater Company), Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club), what will happen to all that beauty?, and the trade.

The 2024 Write It Out! Final Sharing takes on Monday, December 2nd, 7:00 PM. Location: The LGBT Center. Admission is free. To RSVP, click here.

