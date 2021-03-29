Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of NEW MONY! By Maria Camia

Dixon Place has announced its Spring 2021 Production Season, premiering four commissioned puppetry productions performed for in-person and virtual audiences, with video on demand streaming available immediately following the live premieres. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online http://dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

Step into the colorful, comical, spiritual, sci-fi, psychedelic world of Aricama where they explore duality and ancestry with puppets, body costumes, Toy Theater, original live music, and projections in this full-length workshop production. In the human cloning family business, Allimah lives a quiet, regimented life with her parents on a tiny blue planet. But after experimenting with life, she recovers in a hospital. Slowly, her dreams become reality as she finds herself related to the prestigious Utopian planet Aricama, the land of practice, play, and healing. Will she be able to live a normal life after aligning with her truth? Join Allimah in her most groundbreaking awakening yet! Approx. run time: 65 minutes. Rated PG.

About the Artist

Maria Camia is a visual theatre artist who creates spiritual/sci-fi plays, puppets, spiritual clothing, illustration, comics, and social media videos with the intention to globally inspire healing and play. Maria performed original work for La Mama, 7 Daughters of Eve's Church Service, FEAST, Great Small Works, Dixon Place, The Center @ West Park's Object Movement, and Pan Asian Repertory Theatre. She is a 2020 Jim Henson Workshop Grant Recipient and a participant in DP's Puppetry Residency Program, both in support of her first full length puppetry production New Mony! premiering May 2021. For more on Maria, visit maricama.com or follow her on Instagram @themaricama.

DETAILS:

NEW MONY! by Maria Camia

May 19, 20, 21, 22, 2021 at 7:30pm EST (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through June 1, 2021