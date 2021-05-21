Design Educators to Join Episode 45 of the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable

Episode 45 of the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable will feature some of the top design educators in the country. The discussion will focus on how they adapted to teaching during the pandemic, what inspired them to become teachers, and why they are passionate about what they do. Their students, along with many others, will take part in the National Design Portfolio Review and Design Week. Our special guests this week, Chris Barreca and Katie Danner, will explain how they put it together this year and how to view the student's work.

The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 6:00pm EDT / 3:00pm PDT on 4Wall's Facebook and YouTube, will remain available afterwards.

Sunday Roundtable Episode 45 Guests:

Stephen Strawbridge - Yale University

Claudia Stephens - SMU

Narelle Sissons - Carnegie Mellon University

Victor En Yu Tan- UMKC

Special Guests from National Design Portfolio Review and Design Week:

Katie Danner

Christopher Barreca

Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.