Dark Comedy THE STATION to Premiere At The Connelly Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Station, a darkly comic drama written by Maggie Cregan, will be presented at The Connelly Theatre as a part of the 2024 SheNYC festival. The play will have two in-person performances on Friday, August 9 at 8:30 pm and Saturday, August 10 at 2:30 pm.

The Station features an exceptional cast, including Sophia Aranda, Christian Prins Coen, Julie Cohen, Diahanna Davidson, Talia Light Rake, Darren Lorenzo, Erin Metz, and Emma Mineo. Isabel Julazadeh is the universal swing.

A young woman must take desperate measures when a QAnon-like conspiracy theory starts wreaking havoc in her small town. While station cashier Davina entertains a few delusions of her own, she can only argue fruitlessly when her foster mother starts painting over windows and drinking urine. As her relationships with her foster mother, foster sister, and (secret) boyfriend hang in the balance, Davina resolves to track down the mastermind behind the mysterious posts...and then must decide what to do with the culprit. The play is a poignant exploration of the impact of conspiracy theory cults on individuals and communities.

The Station is directed by Mackenna Goodrich. The rest of the team includes Leana Gardella (fight/intimacy director), Lara Knopf (scenic and property design), Stephanie Mae Fisher (costume design), Cora Cicala (sound design), Lindsay Alayne Stevens (lighting design), and Violet Woundy (production stage manager).

"I know someone who fell down the QAnon/Pizzagate pipeline," says director Mackenna Goodrich. "This play is an engaging look at how these types of far-fetched conspiracy theories spread and why people so desperately want to believe"

The Station runs for approximately 105 minutes without an intermission. Tickets for The Station are available now and can be purchased here. Don't miss this powerful and timely production.

About the playwright: Maggie Cregan is a playwright based in Cleveland whose work often features dark humor, difficult women, and themes of contemporary American life. Her play The Station, which explores the psychology of extreme conspiracy theories such as QAnon, will debut globally as part of the SheNYC festival this August 9 and 10 at the Connelly Theater. The Station received Pittsburgh Public Theater's 2023 New Play Award in addition to being named a finalist for Playhouse on the Square's NewWorks@TheWorks Series, the 2024 WATERWORKS Festival, and the Stage 32 Female-Driven Screenwriting Contest. Maggie is pursuing opportunities to produce her work both on stage and on film.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, August 9 at 8:30 pm

Saturday, August 10 at 2:30 pm

Location:

The Connelly Theater

220 East 4th Street

New York, NY

Comments