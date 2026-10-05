DUAL DURANG to Kick Off OUT/PLAY Season 4

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OUT/PLAY will kick off their Season 4 with Dual Durang! Join us October 15-18, 2026 for a dark comedy double-header by award-winning playwright Christopher Durang: The Nature and Purpose of the Universe and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You.

Performance dates are Thursday, October 15 at 7PM; Friday, October 16 at 7PM; Saturday, October 17 at 3PM and 7PM; and Sunday, October 18 at 2PM, at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, Floor 4, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are $10 - $49.

Dual Durang, directed by Christopher Basile and assistant directed by JJ Bozeman, will feature an ensemble of actors including Jacobi Briguglio, Dianne DeWald, Molly Howard, Geneva Myhrvold, Adam Rawlings, Freddy Vaccaro, Ronnie Williams, and Connor Zamora. Don't miss these two side-splitting one-acts!

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience, and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 52 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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