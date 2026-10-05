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DUAL DURANG to Kick Off OUT/PLAY Season 4

The production will be directed by Christopher Basile and feature an ensemble cast at The Chain Theatre in Manhattan.

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DUAL DURANG to Kick Off OUT/PLAY Season 4

OUT/PLAY will kick off their Season 4 with Dual Durang! Join us October 15-18, 2026 for a dark comedy double-header by award-winning playwright Christopher Durang: The Nature and Purpose of the Universe and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You.

Performance dates are Thursday, October 15 at 7PM; Friday, October 16 at 7PM; Saturday, October 17 at 3PM and 7PM; and Sunday, October 18 at 2PM, at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, Floor 4, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are $10 - $49.

Dual Durang, directed by Christopher Basile and assistant directed by JJ Bozeman, will feature an ensemble of actors including Jacobi Briguglio, Dianne DeWald, Molly Howard, Geneva Myhrvold, Adam Rawlings, Freddy Vaccaro, Ronnie Williams, and Connor Zamora. Don't miss these two side-splitting one-acts!

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience, and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.

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