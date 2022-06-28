DR2 Theatre To Host World Premiere Of 3 New Plays With Moxie Arts NY

Three new works from the 2022 Moxie Incubator program to premiere at the DR2 Theatre in Union Square this July.

Moxie Arts NY, the Lilly Award-winning nonprofit production company, to elevate NYC stages once again this July with their first in-person performances for a live audience since the start of the pandemic. This July marks 9 months of the Moxie Incubator program, a theatrical production cohort supporting three playwrights, three directors, and six line producers through an accelerated development process, culminating in the live performances this July.

The pieces were selected as part of an open submission process to Moxie Arts NY in the fall of 2021, and each piece has been through two previous stages of development in the program - a virtual table read for initial feedback in the winter, and 29-hour reading with a small, invited audience in the spring. The final performances will run at The DR2 Theatre in Union Square from July 7-17, and again from July 28-31st.

The first production to begin performances this summer is No Mercy, a new play by SMJ, co-directed by Miranda Cornell, Alex Might, and SMJ. In No Mercy, Maya, the only Latina wrestler in Trailblazer Championship Wrestling, has been dreaming of winning her first-ever TCW Championship for her entire life. Over the span of one night, Maya must face her white girlfriend, her white rival, her white boss, and the commercialization of acceptable racism en route to finally achieving her dream. Four women, one championship title on the line - in this ring, there can be no mercy. Starring Kayla Zanakis as Maya Cruz, Maya Musial as Sophie Belle, Charlotte Vaughn Raines as Nat Johnson, and Chloé Lexia Worthington as Liv Quinn, No Mercy runs from July 7th through July 10th only at the DR2 Theatre, for ticketing info please visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/No-Mercy/.

Gumiho, a new play by Nina Ki, takes the stage following No Mercy, shifting a wrestling ring into a queer urban fever-dream. Directed by Kai Kim, Gumiho unravels the story of Kam - a queer Korean adoptee and former reality TV star - pushing thirty and freshly dumped - as she faces the harsh reality of the LA queer scene. Immersing herself in the alcohol- and lust-fueled world of the queer spaces of Los Angeles, Kam uses and is used by women, enjoying sex without the burden of intimacy. Through a series of one night stands, Kam moves from enjoying the casual hookups to questioning her worth - will she choose to be predator or prey? A rabbit, or a fox? Starring in the lead role of Kam is Anna Stacey, reprising the role after exploring the piece throughout the two other rounds of development with the Moxie Incubator. She is joined by Si Chen as HJ/Janette/Tay, Tiffany Alderson as Mona/Bonnie/Nancy/Victoria, and Phoenix Ra as Nameless/Robin. Gumiho runs at the DR2 Theatre from July 14-17th, for ticketing info please visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Gumiho/Overview.

Rounding out the final performances this July, the Moxie Incubator program will close with For Your Consideration, a new play by Jasmine Sharma, directed by Britt Berke. In For Your Consideration, leading lady Surya makes her best attempt to turn her long-term relationship's break-up into her long-awaited television breakout and reality TV's next big hit. Netflix is looking for their next big hit, and Surya will finally be getting her shit together in order to deliver. In the basement of a Hindu Samaj, Surya auditions interracial couples for a potential new dating show, turning her recent heartbreak into a marketable pitch deck. For Your Consideration examines what happens when what you make is seen by everyone - including the person who inspired it. Starring in the role of Surya is actress Sierra Lancaster, joined by James Basuk as Chris, Swachata Sanjiban Guha reprising her role as Uma Auntie, Mia Sterbini reprising the role of Ra'el, and introducing Drew Tanabe as Eric. For Your Consideration runs July 28 - 30th at the DR2 Theatre, for ticketing info please visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/For-Your-Consideration/Overview.

The 2022 Moxie Incubator Cohort is comprised of the following artists: SMJ, Nina Ki, Jasmine Sharma, Britt Berke, Miranda Cornell, Nicole Orabona, Rachel Andres, Mikki Marvel, Camille Thomas, Kelsi Parsons, Angelica McEwan, and Natalie Rine, with special guest directors Kai Kim and Alex Might. The Moxie Incubator is produced by Moxie Arts NY, with executive producers Madelyn Paquette and Kayla Hernandez Friend at the helm.

No Mercy and For Your Consideration are presented under Actors Equity Association Showcase Code. Support for The Moxie Incubator was provided by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, A.R.T./New York, and the Harmon Foundation.

For more information on Moxie Arts NY and tickets to the Moxie Incubator productions, please visit www.moxiearts.org. These productions will run from July 7 - 17 and July 28 - 31 at the DR2 Theatre, located at 103 E. 15th St, New York, NY 10003.